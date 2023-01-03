ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect sought after hit-and-run crash at NYC restaurant leaves 22 injured

By Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
 5 days ago
NEW YORK — A total of 22 people were injured after a car crashed into a restaurant in upper Manhattan on Monday night. Three people refused medical attention at the scene and 19 others were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision involving multiple injured people at around 9 p.m. at the Inwood Bar and Grill, according to officials.

A preliminary investigation determined that an Audi sedan exited a gas station on West 204 St and Broadway and collided into the rear of a Toyota RAV4 on Broadway, according to officials.

The 31-year-old male driver of the Toyota then lost control of his car and the vehicle mounted the curb and drove into the front glass window of the Inwood Bar and Grill, according to officials.

The driver of the Audi sedan did not remain at the scene and the vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Broadway, according to officials.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to New York Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition, according to officials.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing.

