The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes
At Hope Center Ministries in Montana, addiction recovery means Bible study and work without pay. Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
Gianforte calls on lawmakers to pass tax relief proposals ‘as quickly as possible’
Gov. Greg Gianforte wants to sign a property tax relief bill as soon as possible — and he wants to be sure counties are being good stewards of property taxes as well. The Republican governor, speaking at his first news conference of the legislative session, said he would like lawmakers to make child tax credit legislation a priority as well to help families. At the news conference Thursday, he mostly reiterated his budget priorities unveiled in November, including:
