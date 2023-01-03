ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

3 injured in head-on crash involving RIPTA bus

By Sarah Doiron
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people were injured in a head-on crash in Portsmouth involving a RIPTA bus and pickup truck Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on East Main Road near the Trinity Cemetery.

Portsmouth Fire Lieutenant Jordan Smith tells 12 News there were five people on the bus at the time, including the driver.

Smith said the bus driver, one of the passengers and the driver of the truck were transported to Newport Hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

