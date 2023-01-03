ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Durham police warn residents of ‘active’ phone scam

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning community members of an active phone scam in the city. Police said they received a report from a community member who said that a caller contacted them claiming to be a member of the police department. The law enforcement...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh high schoolers participate in color run for Make-A-Wish

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Local teens spent their Saturday morning helping raise money to give children with critical illnesses a chance to smile. At a local Raleigh soccer park, students from five high schools wore their white attire and set off on a 5k run/walk. They were on a...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh gym owner details business struggles during the pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At the beginning of the new year, everyone wants to get fit and healthier. It’s a New Years resolution that doesn’t seem to go out of style. However, for some local gyms in the Raleigh area, they weren’t able to keep their doors open because of the pandemic.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in Wake Forest crash, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said some portions of Capital Blvd. were reduced after a fatal two-vehicle crash Saturday morning. At 8:33 a.m., Wake Forest Police responded to a vehicle crash along Capital Blvd./U.S. 1 at the intersection of Purnell and Harris roads.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

Car crashes into Durham house

DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Teen seriously injured in Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh shooting on Thursday evening left one teenager seriously injured, police said. Shortly after 11 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of Harmony Court in Raleigh regarding a shooting. Police told a CBS 17 crew on scene that a 16-year-old was transported to...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Durham nonprofit receives $180K to help people aging out of foster care

DURHAM, N.C. — Dozens of people across the Triangle age out of foster care each year, and many are left homeless. Durham-based nonprofit LIFE Skills Foundation works with young adults to provide housing and wraparound services. “We also provide a lot of kind of individualized wrap around support, so...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Teen dies a day after Raleigh shooting, juvenile arrested: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old boy is now dead after being shot Thursday night in Raleigh. A juvenile is also in custody, the Raleigh Police Department said. On Thursday evening at 10:53 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Harmony Court. The teenager was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man’s ID sought after house fire near Fayetteville, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they said is linked to a fire at a home near Fayetteville earlier this week. The blaze was reported around 11:20 a.m. Monday as a mobile home fire in the 3500 block of Camden Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro High forced into ‘soft lockdown’ after student receives threat, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro High School student was “threatened by an unknown subject in the community” creating a lockdown situation Friday, police said. The Goldsboro Police Department said the high school was placed into a “soft lockdown” around 3:30 p.m. after a resource officer requested help after an unknown subject in the community threatened a currently unidentified student. A soft lockdown is when teachers lock classroom doors and continue teaching.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

NCCU police work to keep students safe as spring semester approaches

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Safety is what North Carolina Central University Police Chief Damon Williams preaches to the students on campus. Building relationships is something he practices. “They’ll report things when they trust you. If they trust you and they know you, students will tell you everything you need...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh bus, 2 vehicles collided on Poole Road, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoRaleigh bus collided with two vehicles Thursday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the wreck around 3:37 p.m. on Poole Road at Samuel Street, police said. CBS 17 reported from the scene that the collision happened in front of the Breeze Thru...
RALEIGH, NC

