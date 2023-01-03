Read full article on original website
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
cbs17
Activists push for change after several shootings in Triangle a week into 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just a week into the New Year and police in Raleigh, Durham, and surrounding areas already have a number of shooting investigations on their hands. “It’s heartbreaking to hear this news at the beginning of the year,” said Gerald Givens Jr., the president of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP.
cbs17
Durham police warn residents of ‘active’ phone scam
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning community members of an active phone scam in the city. Police said they received a report from a community member who said that a caller contacted them claiming to be a member of the police department. The law enforcement...
cbs17
Raleigh high schoolers participate in color run for Make-A-Wish
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Local teens spent their Saturday morning helping raise money to give children with critical illnesses a chance to smile. At a local Raleigh soccer park, students from five high schools wore their white attire and set off on a 5k run/walk. They were on a...
cbs17
Raleigh gym owner details business struggles during the pandemic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At the beginning of the new year, everyone wants to get fit and healthier. It’s a New Years resolution that doesn’t seem to go out of style. However, for some local gyms in the Raleigh area, they weren’t able to keep their doors open because of the pandemic.
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in Wake Forest crash, officials say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said some portions of Capital Blvd. were reduced after a fatal two-vehicle crash Saturday morning. At 8:33 a.m., Wake Forest Police responded to a vehicle crash along Capital Blvd./U.S. 1 at the intersection of Purnell and Harris roads.
Car crashes into Durham house
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
cbs17
Teen seriously injured in Raleigh shooting, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh shooting on Thursday evening left one teenager seriously injured, police said. Shortly after 11 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of Harmony Court in Raleigh regarding a shooting. Police told a CBS 17 crew on scene that a 16-year-old was transported to...
cbs17
2 arrested for robbery at gunpoint in church parking lot, Moore County deputies say
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies announced Friday that they have arrested two people after a robbery in a church parking lot. On Dec. 26, deputies said they were called to Putnam Friends Church in Carthage in reference to a robbery. When they arrived, they said a man...
cbs17
Thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment stolen from Knightdale church
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – It what was scheduled as a day to give back to the community. “We feed every Friday, as we were doing this Friday. Getting ready for it. I love what I do,” Minister Terry Davis said. Around noon, Davis along with a few others...
WRAL
Durham nonprofit receives $180K to help people aging out of foster care
DURHAM, N.C. — Dozens of people across the Triangle age out of foster care each year, and many are left homeless. Durham-based nonprofit LIFE Skills Foundation works with young adults to provide housing and wraparound services. “We also provide a lot of kind of individualized wrap around support, so...
Police search for armed man accused of robbing Dunkin’ Donuts in north Raleigh
Police are looking for an armed man they say robbed a Dunkin' Donuts in north Raleigh.
cbs17
Teen dies a day after Raleigh shooting, juvenile arrested: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old boy is now dead after being shot Thursday night in Raleigh. A juvenile is also in custody, the Raleigh Police Department said. On Thursday evening at 10:53 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Harmony Court. The teenager was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
cbs17
Man’s ID sought after house fire near Fayetteville, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they said is linked to a fire at a home near Fayetteville earlier this week. The blaze was reported around 11:20 a.m. Monday as a mobile home fire in the 3500 block of Camden Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
PETA offers $5,000 for info on Edgecombe County dogs starved to death
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for starving three dogs that were found on New Year’s Day. Around 2:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day, a woman found three dead dogs outside of Tarboro...
cbs17
Goldsboro High forced into ‘soft lockdown’ after student receives threat, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro High School student was “threatened by an unknown subject in the community” creating a lockdown situation Friday, police said. The Goldsboro Police Department said the high school was placed into a “soft lockdown” around 3:30 p.m. after a resource officer requested help after an unknown subject in the community threatened a currently unidentified student. A soft lockdown is when teachers lock classroom doors and continue teaching.
cbs17
NCCU police work to keep students safe as spring semester approaches
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Safety is what North Carolina Central University Police Chief Damon Williams preaches to the students on campus. Building relationships is something he practices. “They’ll report things when they trust you. If they trust you and they know you, students will tell you everything you need...
cbs17
Raleigh bus, 2 vehicles collided on Poole Road, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoRaleigh bus collided with two vehicles Thursday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the wreck around 3:37 p.m. on Poole Road at Samuel Street, police said. CBS 17 reported from the scene that the collision happened in front of the Breeze Thru...
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago will take her first steps toward the possibility of freedom with a parole hearing after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her sentence. Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire […]
cbs17
Car crashes into pole during chase with NC troopers, road blocked in Wake County near I-540
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crashed into a utility pole during a chase with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol late Friday in Wake County near Interstate 540, officials said. The incident happened around 10:05 p.m. near the intersection of Fox Road and Ives Court, which is just...
'The city got ripped off': DPD says ShotSpotter did not detect shooting, city leaders ask for grace
Two days after gunfire erupted in Wellons Village injuring five people, Durham police established a Community Resource Unit as they continue investigating.
