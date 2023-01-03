ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas pays $10,000 to settle lawsuit filed by inmate stabbed by white supremacists

Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas legislators on the State Finance Council approved a $10,000 settlement of lawsuit filed by former El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate stabbed by white supremacists in 2019. The vote at the Capitol occurred in December, but state officials didn't disclose the settlement amount until January. (Max McCoy/Kansas Reflector)
