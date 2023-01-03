Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Lauren Boebert's Attack on Trump Shocks Congress
Boebert called Trump her "favorite president" but noted that he should tell McCarthy he does not have the votes for House speaker.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Committed a Crime,' Trump Ally Claims
"The House Ethics Committee and House Rules must expel Marjorie Taylor Greene when this evidence comes to light," Ali Alexander said.
With a straight face, McCarthy says GOP ‘learned how to govern’
As the House prepared to hold its 14th vote this evening on the race for speaker, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Capitol Hill that his conference is poised to resolve this fiasco “once and for all.”. That’s certainly possible. But once that happens, and this fiasco is...
Chuck Todd: Kevin McCarthy’s ‘biggest problem’ is ‘he fast-tracked to leadership’
Chuck Todd, moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, Brendan Buck, former top communications adviser to House Speakers Boehner and Ryan, and NBC Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor join Andrea Mitchell as the House resumes speaker votes after Representative Kevin McCarthy failed three rounds of balloting to secure the speakership. “Kevin McCarthy's biggest problem, I think sometimes, is he never was a rank and file member of Congress. He never was a subcommittee member for a while and didn't have to work his way up. He didn't ever - he fast-tracked to leadership,” says Todd. “Nancy Pelosi could go to an AOC: ‘You know what, I was you at one point, you know, I was a backbencher, and I know what it's like.’ Bide your time here. There's a way to use your influence, right? Kevin McCarthy, he fast-tracked himself. So if he fast-tracked his way to leadership, why shouldn't these other guys?”Jan. 4, 2023.
“Clowns”: GOP implosion stokes Fox freakout as McCarthy learns Boehner’s tough lesson
The GOP is in chaos as Rep. Kevin McCarthy suffers more bruising losses in speaker votes. MAGA hardliners refusing to budge as a humiliation plays out on live TV. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows how this “hijacking” of the party started over a decade ago with Speaker Boehner and emergence of the Tea Party. Jan. 6, 2023.
McCarthy appears to lose fourth vote for House speaker
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., appears to have lost the fourth consecutive vote for speaker of the House as multiple Republicans have voted for Rep. Byron Donalds. NBC's Steve Kornacki breaks down the vote.Jan. 4, 2023.
What's really motivating the 'anti-Kevin' crowd?
Alex Wagner looks at some of the lesser-known characters in the group of Republicans opposing Kevin McCarthy for House speaker and the one value that they seem to share. Jan. 6, 2023.
John Bresnahan: How does McCarthy make a deal with 20 members?
John Bresnahan and Kurt Bardella join Morning Joe to discuss the current chaos in the House GOP over Kevin McCarthy's bid for Speaker.Jan. 4, 2023.
Kevin McCarthy wants to be speaker of the cannibal caucus
The first day of the new Congress opened and closed on Tuesday — and there is no speaker of the House. California Republican Kevin McCarthy failed on three consecutive ballots to get the majority needed to take up the speaker’s gavel, leaving the chamber in limbo. It’s easy...
Joe: Right now, McCarthy is negotiating against himself
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and his conservative detractors on Wednesday night inched closer to a deal designed to flip some no votes to the yes column. But it appears unlikely such an agreement would give McCarthy the 218 votes he needs to win the speaker’s gavel. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 6, 2023.
House Republican gets Democrat cheers backing Black speaker
Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., spoke on the House floor to nominate Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., to serve as speaker of the House but drew cheers and chants from Democrats for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y, after he suggested his party could have elected the first Black speaker of the House.Jan. 5, 2023.
Kevin McCarthy should get used to this feeling
Kevin McCarthy should get used to this feeling. The California Republican spent Thursday living through his third day in a row failing to become House speaker on ballot after ballot. In between humiliations, he and his allies spent hours in closed-door discussion with the handful of far-right holdouts that have so far blocked his ascension.
Would Democrats agree to a deal in the race for House speaker?
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy failed badly yesterday in his bid to become speaker, but the Californian’s troubles were not altogether surprising. In the two months between the midterm elections and the start of the new Congress, Republican opposition to McCarthy’s promotion has been growing steadily. In fact, my first post-election report on McCarthy’s difficulties ran on Nov. 10 — two days after the midterms — and noted a Republican source who’d told Fox News, “Knives are out for Kevin McCarthy.”
Meet the growing number of Republicans standing in McCarthy’s way
As the first day of the new Congress approached, the most frequently referenced number on Capitol Hill was four. With a House Republican majority with 222 members, GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and his allies realized he could lose no more than four of his own members if he was going to become speaker.
Joe: You don't wing it when the whole world is watching
The House of Representatives adjourned until Wednesday without electing a speaker after Republicans failed to unite behind a candidate. Rep. Kevin McCarthy received support from a majority of Republicans in three rounds of votes but was still short of the 218 needed to win a simple majority of the 434 House members present. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 4, 2023.
Republicans don't have a plan B in the speaker race — yet
Republican Kevin McCarthy gained no ground Wednesday in his increasingly quixotic quest to become House speaker. In three ballots he failed to gain the majority of the House needed, increasing his losing streak to 0-6. The bloc of about 20 far-right conservatives who had bucked the rest of the GOP the previous day held firm in their opposition, selecting a new standard-bearer in Byron Donalds of Florida. When Kat Cammack of Florida nominated McCarthy for the third time that day, she declared that “it’s Groundhog Day … again.” During the previous vote, Ken Buck of Colorado suggested that it might be time for his party to choose a new candidate given the gridlock.
