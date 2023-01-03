ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Doctors at UC Health in Cincinnati says Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin has made 'substantial improvement' over past 24 hours. Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle in the game against the Bengals. He was resuscitated on the field as teammates surrounded him, shielding him from public view.

