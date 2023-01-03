Read full article on original website
Related
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
KHOU
No evidence athlete cardiac arrests linked to COVID vaccine
VERIFY analyzed the data and found many of the deaths listed were not among athletes or from cardiac arrest. There’s scant evidence that many were even vaccinated.
KHOU
Doctors say Damar Hamlin has made 'substantial improvement' over past 24 hours
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Doctors at UC Health in Cincinnati says Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin has made 'substantial improvement' over past 24 hours. Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle in the game against the Bengals. He was resuscitated on the field as teammates surrounded him, shielding him from public view.
KHOU
Damar Hamlin asks doctors who won Bills-Bengals game despite being unable to talk
As of Thursday, Jan. 5, Damar Hamlin is unable to speak because he still has a breathing tub. Doctors said he can communicate in writing.
Comments / 0