California State

Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
decrypt.co

DOJ Files Charges Against Alleged Mutant Ape Planet NFT Rug Pull

Authorities arrested the collection’s founder, Aurelien Michel, at JFK airport on Wednesday evening. The U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday it had arrested and filed criminal charges against the founder of an NFT project it alleges “rug pulled” holders and defrauded them of $2.9 million in cryptocurrency. Aurelien...
THV11

Former Arkansas judge arrested for bribery, obstruction of justice

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The United States Department of Justice announced on Thursday the arrest of a former Arkansas local district court judge. 63-year-old Thomas David Carruth, who was an elected judge of the Monroe County district court, was arrested in Little Rock on criminal charges related to his alleged solicitation of sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Associated Press

Former Kansas lawmaker convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas state lawmaker was found guilty by a federal jury Wednesday of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief. Federal prosecutors said Wichita Republican Michael Capps, 44, filed forms inflating the number of employees he had at two businesses and a sports foundation, and then applied for loans to pay the nonexistent employees. A federal grand jury indicted Capps in September 2021 and he pleaded not guilty.
KANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Former Arkansas judge facing federal charges

(The Center Square) - Former Monroe County District Court Judge Thomas David Carruth is facing a long list of federal charges for allegedly soliciting sex from the girlfriend of a defendant. Carruth, 63, was arrested Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The former Arkansas...
MONROE COUNTY, AR
The New York Times

Bankman-Fried Is Set for Extradition to U.S.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, leaves the Magistrate Court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/The New York Times) Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency executive, is set to be flown back to the United States to face fraud charges in federal court after he told a judge in the Bahamas on Wednesday that he agreed to be extradited.

