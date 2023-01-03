Read full article on original website
Related
Sam Bankman-Fried should cut a plea deal because an acquittal at trial is 'virtually impossible,' former Watergate prosecutor says
"I would advise him to cut his losses, take a plea, and make the best possible deal," a former Watergate prosecutor said.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
Federal Prosecutors Seek a Decade Behind Bars for Jen Shah, the ‘Most Culpable Person’ in a Nationwide Telemarketing Fraud
Federal prosecutors asked a judge to sentence former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah to 10 years in prison, calling her the “most culpable person charged” in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted the elderly. “For nearly a decade, the defendant was an integral...
decrypt.co
DOJ Files Charges Against Alleged Mutant Ape Planet NFT Rug Pull
Authorities arrested the collection’s founder, Aurelien Michel, at JFK airport on Wednesday evening. The U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday it had arrested and filed criminal charges against the founder of an NFT project it alleges “rug pulled” holders and defrauded them of $2.9 million in cryptocurrency. Aurelien...
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Former Arkansas judge arrested for bribery, obstruction of justice
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The United States Department of Justice announced on Thursday the arrest of a former Arkansas local district court judge. 63-year-old Thomas David Carruth, who was an elected judge of the Monroe County district court, was arrested in Little Rock on criminal charges related to his alleged solicitation of sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Investigating $372,000,000 That Disappeared From FTX Shortly After Bankruptcy: Report
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly investigating a $372 million hack on the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Bloomberg Law, citing an anonymous “person familiar with the case,” reports that federal prosecutors have opened up a separate criminal probe into the alleged hack. The anonymous source tells...
Former Kansas lawmaker convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas state lawmaker was found guilty by a federal jury Wednesday of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief. Federal prosecutors said Wichita Republican Michael Capps, 44, filed forms inflating the number of employees he had at two businesses and a sports foundation, and then applied for loans to pay the nonexistent employees. A federal grand jury indicted Capps in September 2021 and he pleaded not guilty.
Caroline Ellison told a judge she's 'truly sorry' for defrauding FTX customers – and 'knew that it was wrong'
The former CEO of Alameda Research, which was closely associated with the crypto platform, pleaded guilty to seven criminal counts on December 19.
John Carnes pleads not guilty to charges in federal indictment
While appearing in court Thursday before a federal judge, John Carnes pleaded not guilty to nine counts of tax evasion, obstruction and failure to pay his taxes.
Justice Department unseals charges against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The Justice Department, Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday charged Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with defrauding investors.
Prosecutors ask judge to deny ex-KCK detective Golubski’s house arrest request
Former Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski is asking a judge to remove his house arrest requirement before trial.
Martin Shkreli’s Former Lawyer, Whom Pharma Bro Called ‘Lazy and Stupid and Paid Too Much,’ Asks SCOTUS to Save His 401(k) from the Feds
Evan Louis Greebel, the former lawyer who was convicted in a fraud scheme with so-called “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli, has asked the Supreme Court to shield his retirement accounts from a $10,447,979.00 restitution order. Greebel, a former partner at law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman, was a member of...
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers claim he needs Robinhood shares ‘to pay for his criminal defense’
The legal team for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has filed a motion in an effort to stop the exchange’s debtors from controlling more than $450 million worth of shares of Robinhood. In a Jan. 5 court filing regarding FTX’s bankruptcy case, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said FTX debtors had “failed...
Former Arkansas judge facing federal charges
(The Center Square) - Former Monroe County District Court Judge Thomas David Carruth is facing a long list of federal charges for allegedly soliciting sex from the girlfriend of a defendant. Carruth, 63, was arrested Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The former Arkansas...
Ex-girlfriend of FTX founder 'has a choice to make' as she reportedly cooperates with officials: Marc Litt
Former U.S. attorney Marc Litt warned the ex-girlfriend of FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried is 'in the cross-hairs of the government' over the FTX collapse.
Florida TD Bank manager masterminded $30 million COVID loan fraud and kickback scheme
Daniel Hernandez held a key position at TD Bank, overseeing 80 employees at 27 branches in Miami-Dade County.
French National Created Knockoff ‘Mutant Ape Planet’ NFT Project and Ran Off With Investors’ Money, Feds Say
A French national and expatriate living in the United Arab Emirates now faces fraud charges in the United States over an alleged knock-off of a popular ape-themed non-fungible token (NFT) project, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday. Aurelien Michel, 24, stands accused of wire fraud in a criminal complaint unsealed on...
Bankman-Fried Is Set for Extradition to U.S.
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, leaves the Magistrate Court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/The New York Times) Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency executive, is set to be flown back to the United States to face fraud charges in federal court after he told a judge in the Bahamas on Wednesday that he agreed to be extradited.
