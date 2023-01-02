ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal launch second Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer bid after failing in £55m offer for Shakhtar Donetsk winger

By Henry Tomlinson
 4 days ago

ARSENAL have reportedly launched a second bid to secure a deal to sign Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Gunners have been chasing the winger for the last few months and have already had a £55million bid rejected by the Ukrainian club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTK6D_0k2FUQrH00
Arsenal have reportedly launched a second bid for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk Credit: Getty

However, the North London side are believed to remain keen on making a deal happen for the player as they have upped their second bid, but it is still less than £62m.

Shakhtar are believed to value the 21-year-old closer to £85m, but Arsenal are confident a deal can be agreed.

According to CBS Sports Golazo and transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have lodged their second bid and are awaiting an answer.

However, Romano has reported that Premier League rivals Chelsea are also interested in the winger as manager Graham Potter considers trying to improve his struggling attack.

Mudryk has been teasing Arsenal fans with the transfer after uploading pictures of himself watching the team's matches.

This included a post that showed Eddie Nketiah's goal during the club's 3-1 win over West Ham in the Premier League.

Mudryk did it again During Arsenal's win over Brighton on New Year's Eve.

He posted a picture calling Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and his former manager Roberto de Zebri "two top coaches".

Fans have also been talking on social media with beliefs that the player is already in London, after he posted a workout on his social media.

Arsenal supporters investigated the images and believe that he is in position to join the club based on tiny details in the pictures.

Arsenal have started this season in fine form and are currently leading at the top of the Premier League table.

