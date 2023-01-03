Read full article on original website
Taylor Twellman Announces Departure From ESPN
The former MLS and USMNT player has been at the network for nearly 13 years.
Look: U.S. Women's Soccer Star Officially Changes Name
The U.S. Women's National Team revealed its 24-player roster Thursday. Some quickly searching through the list may have feared that Mallory Pugh somehow missed the cut. Rest assured, the 24-year-old star is on the roster. The team listed her as Mallory Swanson after marrying MLB shortstop Dansby Swanson last month.
Bayern Munich confirm interest in Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer
Bayern Munich have confirmed they are interested in signing Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer.
Cristiano Ronaldo banned from making Al-Nassr debut
Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait to make his debut for new club Al-Nassr as he must first serve an existing two-match ban for knocking a teenager’s phone out of their hands.Ronaldo was unveiled as a free-agent signing by the Saudi Arabain side earlier this week after leaving Manchester United during the World Cup break following an explosive interview slamming the Red Devils but looks set to have to wait until January 21 for his first appearance.The 37-year-old forward was due to face Al-Ta’ee later today, to start his reported £175million-a-year deal at Al-Nassr in earnest, but will instead...
Harry Kane reveals impact of his World Cup penalty miss
Harry Kane has explained what long-term impact his penalty miss against France at the 2022 World Cup is having on him.
Bayern Munich sign Daley Blind on free transfer
Daley Blind has joined Bayern Munich for the rest of the season after leaving Ajax by mutual consent.
Andrey Santos: Vasco da Gama confirm Chelsea transfer
Vasco da Gama have confirmed the sale of Andrey Santos to Chelsea.
Benfica manager blasts 'disrespectful' Chelsea over Enzo Fernandez pursuit
Benfica manager Roger Schmidt hits out at Chelsea over their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez.
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Al Nassr squad to face Al Tai
Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the Al Nassr squad to face Al Tai.
Ousmane Dembele gives definitive response to PSG interest
Ousmane Dembele has spoken out amid reported interest from PSG.
Leroy Sane Preparing to Complete €110m Move to Bayern Munich & Become Bundesliga's Highest-Paid Star
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is reportedly set to finally complete his move to Bayern Munich after months of see-sawing speculation for a €110 fee.
Newcastle lead race for La Liga wonderkid; Garang Kuol loan exit close
Newcastle are leading the chase for Spanish teenage sensation Ivan Fresneda while a loan move away from the club is nearing for Garang Kuol.
Didier Deschamps signs contract extension with French national team
Didier Deschamps has extended his stay as manager of France's men's national team to 2026
Antonio Conte rules out loan exits for two Tottenham youngsters
Antonio Conte reveals two Tottenham youngsters who have earned first-team spots this season.
Mykhaylo Mudryk reiterates transfer desire as Chelsea rival Arsenal for winger
Mykhaylo Mudryk has confirmed his preferred destination as Chelsea rival Arsenal for his signature.
Joan Laporta hints at strong Barcelona interest in Premier League midfielder
Joan Laporta namedrops Premier League midfielder as potential target, but transfer plans will hinge on Sergio Busquets.
