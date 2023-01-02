ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham Forest condemn their own fans for ‘concerning chants’ aimed at Chelsea supporters

By Dylan Terry
 4 days ago
NOTTINGHAM FOREST have condemned their own fans for allegedly aiming "concerning chants" at Chelsea supporters during their game on Sunday.

Reporters at the match claim the chants in question where of a homophobic nature.

Nottingham Forest condemned alleged chants aimed at Chelsea fans Credit: Getty

The Athletic's Simon Johnson tweeted: "Homophobic chant from Forest fans."

This prompted Forest to release a statement following the final whistle.

And they were swift to ensure an investigation will take place into the matter.

Their tweet read: "The Club are aware of reports concerning chants aimed at Chelsea supporters from a minority of fans this evening and do not condone any type of discriminatory or offensive behaviour. The matter will be fully investigated."

And Nottingham Forest's LGBTQ+ group released a lengthy statement condemning the behaviour of their own fans and questioning how "welcome" they are at the City Ground.

The LGBTQ+ Trickies statement read: "We’re tired of trying to explain to the uneducated why the chant is wrong on all levels, we’re not tired of fighting for equality and inclusion.

"We have a problem and an issue when our own fans think this type of chant is acceptable and it makes us question how welcome we actually are at our own club.

"We are grateful and appreciative of the work @NFFC will put into this, hopefully stewards and the wider safety team will be educated on it for the future too.

"We more than appreciate the work @NottPolFootball do and how they support us also. But today has shown that if nothing else, some of the fans have helped call this behaviour out as unacceptable.

"Groups like ours, @ChelseaPride_, @PrideinFootball etc work tirelessly to ensure inclusion for us all. We thank you for your support too."

Chelsea Pride, the club's official LGBTQ+ group, then also released a statement.

They said: "We totally condemn the Chelsea Rent Boy chant that can be heard at the city ground.

"Time to call this out the game is live on @SkySportsPL.

"This is now classed as a hate crime."

This is not the first example of alleged homophobic chanting in the Premier League this season.

A similar incident occurred involving Manchester United fans back in October during their clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

In response, United boss Erik ten Hag said: "I think it doesn't belong in the stands but when I call the stands, I mention the stands, I mean the whole stadium.

"Because also when Rapha Varane came out, it was the same, the other side, the Chelsea fans. So we all don't do it."

And Chelsea boss Graham Potter added: "It’s clear we’ve still got a lot of work to do."

