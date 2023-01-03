ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Car hit by train in downtown Modesto. Driver says he didn’t see crossing arm coming down

By Erin Tracy
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35zSwJ_0k2FTeIm00

Two people escaped serious injury despite their vehicle being hit by a train in downtown Modesto on Monday afternoon.

Theoatis Hill, 28, of Antioch, was driving a Kia Rio with his passenger, a 28-year-old unidentified Modesto woman, east on I street around 4:30 p.m. when he drove onto the tracks between Eighth and Ninth streets, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

The crossing arm was coming down as Hill drove onto the tracks at approximately 10 mph but he told investigators he didn’t see it, Bear said.

The passenger side of the vehicle was broadsided. Bear did not know the speed of the train.

The passenger was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters. Both she and the driver suffered minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Caught on Camera: Driver hydroplanes, crashes into big rig

A woman was lucky to walk away from a frightful crash due to the wet roads near Modesto. An Amazon driver was going down Highway 99 Friday morning when a small sedan hydroplaned across several lanes. The incident was all caught on video as the delivery truck had interior and...
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Modesto Traffic Deaths Being Addressed Through Safety Initiatives

Safety Initiatives to Combat Increased Modesto Traffic Deaths. The City of Modesto is actively pursuing traffic safety initiatives primarily through the passage of Measure H, a 1 percent sales tax increase approved by voters in November 2020. This new tax goes into effect on April 1, 2023, and is projected to generate $39 million yearly. These funds will be used to support public safety measures such as safer and cleaner parks, reduction of blight and faster 911 response times. Additionally, the funds are expected to provide enhanced enforcement measures to lower traffic deaths and injuries. The City Council will begin discussing the allocation of Measure H funds in the coming months, with respective department heads presenting proposals for consideration.
MODESTO, CA
cityoftracy.org

Suspects Arrested in Connection to Mail Theft at Local Apartment Complex

Suspects Arrested in Connection to Mail Theft at Local Apartment Complex. TRACY, California — On December 27, 2022, a Tracy Police Department Officer assigned to Patrol responded to reported mail theft at an apartment complex located in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue, where multiple mailboxes at the apartment complex were found to have been broken into. Based on photos from nearby security cameras, suspect vehicle information was developed and associated with a residence in Stockton. Suspects were identified as Edgardo Diaz (35 years old of Stockton) and Sabrina Burns (27 years old of Stockton) as suspects.
TRACY, CA
FOX40

Stockton shooting leaves one man dead

(KTXL) — A man was killed in a Stockton shooting on Monday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Stanislaus Street at around 8:29 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When officers arrived at the scene they found one man had been shot and despite life-saving measures […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Pittsburg man reported missing, car found abandoned

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Concord Police Department investigators are searching for a man who was reported missing on Sunday. Damond Lazenby Jr., 19, was reported missing by his family after his car was found abandoned near a highway. Lazenby’s car was discovered near the overpass on Port Chicago Highway in the early hours of Jan. […]
CONCORD, CA
KMPH.com

2 wanted for using stolen debit card, Madera police say

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Madera Police is now looking for two suspects who made multiple purchases using a stolen debit card throughout the Central Valley. They were spotted on surveillance cameras using the card at two different Walmart store locations in Madera and Merced. Sergeant Matthew McCombs with the...
MADERA, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

9K+
Followers
130
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy