ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcti12.com

Man arrested for involvement in shooting, under $500,000 bond

JAMESVILLE, Martin County — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Dec. 18, 2022 in Jamesville in Martin County. Deputies arrived on the scene to find someone suffering from a gunshot wound. The man arrested is Renaldo Shamel Arnold, 44,...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested, charged with murder of Pitt County woman

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department has arrested 64-year-old Dennis Leon Marshall and charged him with an open count of murder in the death of Barbara Fenner. Marshall was arrested in Ahoskie Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate two runaway juveniles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public locating two runaway juveniles last seen at D.H. Conley High School Thursday. Charles Squires is 17 years old, 6′0″, and weighs 120-130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, white shoes and carrying a black/dark blue book bag.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police investigate homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating a homicide after responding to a call about a fight and finding a man dead. Police say around 8:22 pm Thursday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

6 pounds of marijuana seized during search of Rocky Mount home, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An ongoing narcotics investigation in Rocky Mount netted an arrest and seizures of drugs and guns on Wednesday. Rocky Mount Police investigators with the assistance of the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force, Special Response Team, and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Fountain Street, according to a news release.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wcti12.com

Six arrested on multiple crimes over past week by KPD

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Six people were arrested over the past week by the Kinston Police Department. Kyheen Gillispie was charged with carrying a concealed gun during a traffic stop on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the third gun police have recovered from Gillispie. Jaiquan Tucker was arrested on...
KINSTON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for drug, firearm charges

A New Bern man was sentenced December 8, 2022 to 210 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Daquan Doral Carter, 27, pleaded guilty on May 23, 2022 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to the release, Carter is “a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang.”
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

POLICE: Man found dead outside Kinston home on Christmas ruled accident

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man found outside his Kinston home on Christmas died from an accident. A roommate found Kenneth Jackson dead at their home on Riley Road that afternoon. Police originally said the 59-year-old man’s death was suspicious, but after getting results back on his autopsy...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Neighbors react to deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing a murder charge in connection to the deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville. Savion Moore was booked Tuesday morning on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon serious injury and discharge of a weapon in occupied property. He’s 18 years old and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Pitt County teens found safe

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Both Pitt County teens, Charles Squires and Sarah Cannon, have been found and are safe. Previous: Law enforcement in Pitt County are looking for two runaway juveniles. Police are asking farmers and hunters who have trail cams in the D.H. Conley, Eastern Pines, Simpson and...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville Police cancels silver alert for missing woman

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department has canceled the silver alert for Mary Elizabeth Jones. Previous: The Greenville Police Department is looking for a missing woman, Mary Elizabeth Jones. Jones was last seen around 5:30 p.m. at her home in the 1600 block of Lincoln Drive. Jones...
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Body found in North Carolina believed to be missing 22-year-old

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department announced that a body found behind Dockside Apartments in the Tar River on Friday morning is believed to be that of Khalil Jefferson, a 22-year-old who was reported missing in Greenville on Dec. 2, 2022. The remains have been transported to the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office […]
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy