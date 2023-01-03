A New Bern man was sentenced December 8, 2022 to 210 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Daquan Doral Carter, 27, pleaded guilty on May 23, 2022 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to the release, Carter is “a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang.”

NEW BERN, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO