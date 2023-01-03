Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Four men arrested, another wanted by Kinston police on drug, gun, assault crimes
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the Kinston Police Department arrested four men and served a warrant for arrest on another. The KPD worked jointly with the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office. The arrests/warrants include:. Ricky Roach Jr. - was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession...
wcti12.com
Man arrested for involvement in shooting, under $500,000 bond
JAMESVILLE, Martin County — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Dec. 18, 2022 in Jamesville in Martin County. Deputies arrived on the scene to find someone suffering from a gunshot wound. The man arrested is Renaldo Shamel Arnold, 44,...
wcti12.com
Man arrested, charged with murder of Pitt County woman
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department has arrested 64-year-old Dennis Leon Marshall and charged him with an open count of murder in the death of Barbara Fenner. Marshall was arrested in Ahoskie Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
cbs17
Man killed in fight identified, becomes Rocky Mount’s first homicide victim of 2023, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a fight broke out in Rocky Mount on Thursday evening, according to police. Shortly after 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street regarding a fight in progress. After arriving, officers found Darnell Battle, 30, lying...
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate two runaway juveniles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public locating two runaway juveniles last seen at D.H. Conley High School Thursday. Charles Squires is 17 years old, 6′0″, and weighs 120-130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, white shoes and carrying a black/dark blue book bag.
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigate homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating a homicide after responding to a call about a fight and finding a man dead. Police say around 8:22 pm Thursday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers...
cbs17
6 pounds of marijuana seized during search of Rocky Mount home, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An ongoing narcotics investigation in Rocky Mount netted an arrest and seizures of drugs and guns on Wednesday. Rocky Mount Police investigators with the assistance of the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force, Special Response Team, and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Fountain Street, according to a news release.
WBTM
Multiple Local Sheriff’s Offices Searching ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Person County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina is on the lookout for Alan Leon Brandon. The subject is considered armed and dangerous. If you see Brandon they ask that you don’t approach and Call 911. According to the Roxboro Courier-Times, Brandon...
wcti12.com
Six arrested on multiple crimes over past week by KPD
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Six people were arrested over the past week by the Kinston Police Department. Kyheen Gillispie was charged with carrying a concealed gun during a traffic stop on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the third gun police have recovered from Gillispie. Jaiquan Tucker was arrested on...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for drug, firearm charges
A New Bern man was sentenced December 8, 2022 to 210 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Daquan Doral Carter, 27, pleaded guilty on May 23, 2022 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to the release, Carter is “a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang.”
wcti12.com
Man arrested in violation of parole, police say he had weapons, methamphetamine
PINE KNOLL SHORES, Carteret County — A Hubert man was arrested Jan. 3, 2023, in Pine Knoll Shores on multiple crimes that violated his parole. Officers stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and Alan Elam, 29, was found to be in possession of several weapons and methamphetamine. Elam...
WITN
POLICE: Man found dead outside Kinston home on Christmas ruled accident
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man found outside his Kinston home on Christmas died from an accident. A roommate found Kenneth Jackson dead at their home on Riley Road that afternoon. Police originally said the 59-year-old man’s death was suspicious, but after getting results back on his autopsy...
WRAL
Rocky Mount woman shot by boyfriend, being treated for serious injuries
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Tuesday around 10 p.m., Rocky Mount police officers responded to a domestic violence shooting after a woman arrived at UNC Nash Hospital with a gunshot wound. The woman and her boyfriend, Jermel Wallace, arrived at the hospital together and reported false information about how the...
2 years after shooting, injured Nash County deputy faces physical, emotional challenges
Toney has undergone surgeries in both arms and his hip. He's in constant pain, telling CBS 17 he can't button a shirt or open a water bottle. When it's rainy and cold out, his hips are in pain.
WITN
Neighbors react to deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing a murder charge in connection to the deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville. Savion Moore was booked Tuesday morning on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon serious injury and discharge of a weapon in occupied property. He’s 18 years old and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
wcti12.com
Pitt County teens found safe
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Both Pitt County teens, Charles Squires and Sarah Cannon, have been found and are safe. Previous: Law enforcement in Pitt County are looking for two runaway juveniles. Police are asking farmers and hunters who have trail cams in the D.H. Conley, Eastern Pines, Simpson and...
wcti12.com
Teen reported missing in Pitt County found dead in Richmond County motel room
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Richmond County teenager was found dead in a motel room in her home county on Dec. 19, 2022. Police said that evidence suggests that it was due to some sort of drug overdose. Allison Johnson was first reported to Pitt County as a runaway...
wcti12.com
Woman arrested, police said she stole more than $1,000 worth of gift cards
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, and said she stole more than $1,000 worth of Visa gift cards. Mickayla Greene was charged with two counts felony larceny by employee. It happened at the Speedway convenience store at 1660 Hwy...
wcti12.com
Greenville Police cancels silver alert for missing woman
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department has canceled the silver alert for Mary Elizabeth Jones. Previous: The Greenville Police Department is looking for a missing woman, Mary Elizabeth Jones. Jones was last seen around 5:30 p.m. at her home in the 1600 block of Lincoln Drive. Jones...
Body found in North Carolina believed to be missing 22-year-old
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department announced that a body found behind Dockside Apartments in the Tar River on Friday morning is believed to be that of Khalil Jefferson, a 22-year-old who was reported missing in Greenville on Dec. 2, 2022. The remains have been transported to the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office […]
