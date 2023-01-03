Mechanicville driver faces DWI count after head-on Ballston crash, troopers say

BALLSTON – A Mechanicville man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after a head-on crash last week in Ballston, New York State Police said.

No injuries were reported.

Arrested was Michael T. Gregory, 29, of Mechanicville, police said. He was taken back to the police barracks, where he recorded a 0.23 blood alcohol content, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08, police said.

The head-on crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Dec. 29 on Lake Road in Ballston, police said.

Troopers determined Gregory caused the crash and he was charged, police said.

Gregory was processed and released to a sober party to appear in court later, police said.

