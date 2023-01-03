Huge winter storm expected to slam into SLO County. Here’s what you need to know

Story Updates:

• • •

A huge winter storm is expected to slam into San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, bringing with it heavy rains, strong winds and the possibility of flooding.

The National Weather Service predicted that an atmospheric river will bring rain beginning mainly after 4 a.m. Wednesday and getting heavier throughout the day.

Later Wednesday night, winds are expected to pick up, with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour, according to the Weather Service.

Although it appears the brunt of the storm will hit Northern California and Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, residents in San Luis Obispo County could see rainfall totals of 1 to 8 inches through Wednesday, according to the Weather Service.

Coastal mountain areas are expected to see the most precipitation, the agency said.

The rain on Wednesday will likely be heavy, falling at rates up to 1 inch an hour.

Flood, high wind watches issued for SLO County

The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a flood watch for much of San Luis Obispo County that will be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday.

“These rates and amounts could cause significant flash flooding or debris flows across the region in and outside of recent burn scars with significant small stream and urban flooding possible ,” the Weather Service wrote in its forecast for the region.

In preparation for the storm, Caltrans planned close Highway 1 from around Ragged Point to Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County on Wednesday.

Some areas of San Luis Obispo County will also be under a high wind watch issued by the Weather Service from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday.

Southward winds are expected to hit 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible around the Irish Hills area in San Luis Obispo, the Caliente Range near Carizzo Plain, the La Panza Range east of Santa Margarita, Santa Margarita Lake and North Coast areas including Hearst Castle in San Simeon, the Weather Service said.

There’s also a high surf advisory in place until 4 a.m. Thursday, with large breaking waves of eight to 12 feet and dangerous rip currents predicted along San Luis Obispo County beaches.

“Surf will build to 15 to 18 feet (on Thursday and Friday), with possible sets up to 23 feet,” the Weather Service warned in its high surf advisory Tuesday. “This large surf may result in minor coastal flooding, especially late Thursday and Friday.”

Rain is expected to continue to fall across the county throughout Thursday, with a respite on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain may pick back up again on Friday night through early next week, the Weather Service forecasts.

Have recent rains affected drought?

The latest storm comes after a series of recent rains similar to those experienced by San Luis Obispo County in December 2021.

About 6.65 inches of rain fell in San Luis Obispo this December, according to the Weather Service. That’s about double the area’s historical normal rainfall received in the month.

Paso Robles received a total of 5.54 inches of rain in December, nearly triple its historical normal of 1.98 inches for the month, according to the Weather Service.

Meanwhile, this January is off to a very different start than January 2022.

The previous January was nearly completely dry — thrusting San Luis Obispo County and much of California into an extreme drought. Reservoirs and rivers shriveled as the dry conditions continued throughout the spring and summer.

San Luis Obispo County remains in a drought , despite wet December weather.

However, there is some improvement in local reservoirs because of the recent rains.

Santa Margarita Lake saw a huge jump in water levels, rising from about 50% capacity in the beginning of December to 72.1% capacity as of Tuesday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department . That represents an increase of about 5,300 acre-feet of water, or, more than 1.7 billion gallons, the county’s data show.

Lopez Lake near Arroyo Grande saw a measurably smaller impact from December rains, however.

The lake increased from about 22% capacity at the beginning of December to nearly 25% capacity as of Tuesday. That’s equal to an increase of about 1,400 acre feet of water, or 442 million gallons, according to the county .