ALBANY — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is honoring Albany Pastor Daniel Simmons for his public service to the Albany community with an Official U.S. Senate Commendation. As pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Albany since 1991, Simmons has dedicated his life to the community’s growth by giving back to those in need, Ossoff said, adding that Simmons has led efforts rooted in his belief of family being the foundation of society by organizing food drives for the hungry and making donations that boost resources in classrooms and senior homes.

ALBANY, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO