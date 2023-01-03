Read full article on original website
WALB 10
APD: Man arrested on shooting, gang-related charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested by the Albany Police Department (APD) for shooting and gang affiliation charges. Walterious Jermoski Brown, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, street gang participation prohibited and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. APD says Brown was responsible for shooting at...
wfxl.com
Man with several active warrants captured after traffic stop
ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) -- What started as a simple traffic stop, led Dougherty County deputies to capture a man with several active warrants. While participating in a traffic stop, deputies found a loaded semi-automatic handgun and marijuana in 24-year-old Walterious Jermoski Brown's possession. Upon further investigation, Brown was arrested on...
Albany police seek two suspects in domestic violence cases
ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects in separate domestic violence cases. Darrin Stevon Johnson Jr., 33, is wanted on charges of kidnapping, battery and cruelty to children. The roasters at Strata Coffee Roasting have been in business for a...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted suspect
ALBANY — A Dougherty County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Walterious Jermoski Brown, 24, who was wanted on several active warrants, during a vehicle stop on the 200 block of West Oakridge Drive Friday. After placing Brown under arrest, the arresting officer notified the Albany Police Department’s Gang Unit, which...
WALB 10
Man arrested for alleged murder in Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a recent Thomas County murder. According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Edward Cesena will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cesena has been transported to the Thomas County Jail.
WALB 10
Family of deceased Turner Co. car crash victim raises new allegations
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a young man who died during a police chase in Turner County is fighting back. This time it’s not against the police. It’s against the other person in the car with him. In May of last year, two men were in...
WALB 10
APD: Suspect wanted in armed robbery of car keys
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is wanted for an armed robbery on Thursday in the 1300 block of South Slappey Boulevard, according to APD. Police say a victim told them that...
wfxl.com
Police: Albany man wanted for beating up child's mother
Albany police need help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police need help to locate 22-year-old Quantavis Demetrius Walker for aggravated battery, family violence. Walker stands five-feet-five and weighs approximately 147 pounds. His last known address is in the 1300 block of Louis Street, in Albany. Police say...
wfxl.com
Police: Man wanted for punching his girlfriend, forcing her in vehicle at gunpoint
The Albany Police Department needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police are looking for 33-year-old Darrin Stevon Johnson Jr., wanted for kidnapping, domestic violence battery and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree after punching his girlfriend in the face, causing visible injury, and forcing her inside his vehicle at gunpoint, all in the presence of two juvenile children.
wfxl.com
Dougherty County Jail denies people arrested for medical conditions
An Albany man was arrested on Christmas Day for burglary, but jail staff did not accept him because of medical reasons. On January 3rd, FOX 31 News sat down with Chief Jailer Jon Ostrander and spoke about jail staff denying people for medical conditions. By Georgia law, a jail is...
WALB 10
APD: Man wanted for beating girlfriend with hammer, attempted arson
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say beat his significant other with a hammer and threatened to burn down their house — which was all done in front of her children. Charlie Brown, Jr., 48, is wanted on aggravated...
Dougherty County district attorney to focus on murder cases, elder abuse, protecting businesses in 2023
ALBANY — These commitments don’t include things like losing weight or doing better with finances, but for Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards, three areas he has emphasized for 2023 are New Year’s resolutions of a sort. First on his list is resolving some of the backlog...
wfxl.com
Police seek man wanted for beating girlfriend with a hammer, attempting to burn house down
Albany police need help from the community to locate a wanted man. The Criminal Investigations Bureau says that 48-year-old Charlie Brown Jr. is wanted on aggravated assault, aggravated battery, arson and cruelty to children in the first degree warrants. Police say that Brown beat his girlfriend in the head with...
Albany police seek man wanted in hammer attack on girlfriend
ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is seeking a suspect who is accused of beating a woman in the head with a hammer and trying to set her residence on fire. He is wanted on aggravated assault, arson and other charges. Police identified the suspect as Charlie Brown Jr.,...
southgatv.com
‘Help us help you’: First Responders in Dooly Co. asking residents to update mailbox numbers
VIENNA, Ga. – First responders in Vienna have been running into a problem, that problem? Not being able to identify house numbers when out on calls. South Georgia Television News Reporter Quinlan Parker “Our goal is to get to you as quickly and as efficiently as we can…” said Vienna Police Chief Ketorie Sales.
WALB 10
Child injured by car in Lee Co.
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A child has been sent to the hospital after being injured by a car, according to the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). Deputies received a call around 5 p.m. on Tuesday of a child being hit by a vehicle. After deputies arrived, they took the child with currently unknown injuries to a hospital.
Ossoff honors Albany pastor Daniel Simmons
ALBANY — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is honoring Albany Pastor Daniel Simmons for his public service to the Albany community with an Official U.S. Senate Commendation. As pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Albany since 1991, Simmons has dedicated his life to the community’s growth by giving back to those in need, Ossoff said, adding that Simmons has led efforts rooted in his belief of family being the foundation of society by organizing food drives for the hungry and making donations that boost resources in classrooms and senior homes.
Donalsonville Georgia man dies in two-vehicle accident in Jackson County
A man of Georgia's Seminole County is dead while another man of Jackson County, Florida is in serious condition after a multiple vehicle incident in Jackson County Tuesday morning.
wfxl.com
Phoebe Memorial announces road closure on West Fourth Avenue
Albany, GA – On Monday, January 9, West 4th Avenue from the corner of North Monroe Street to the entrance of the Phoebe Emergency Center parking lot will close in preparation for the Trauma and Intensive Care Tower construction project. The City of Albany approved the closure in December 2021 prior to Phoebe formally applying for a certificate of need for the new tower.
WALB 10
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
