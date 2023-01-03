ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County, GA

Comments / 1

WALB 10

APD: Man arrested on shooting, gang-related charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested by the Albany Police Department (APD) for shooting and gang affiliation charges. Walterious Jermoski Brown, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, street gang participation prohibited and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. APD says Brown was responsible for shooting at...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Man with several active warrants captured after traffic stop

ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) -- What started as a simple traffic stop, led Dougherty County deputies to capture a man with several active warrants. While participating in a traffic stop, deputies found a loaded semi-automatic handgun and marijuana in 24-year-old Walterious Jermoski Brown's possession. Upon further investigation, Brown was arrested on...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted suspect

ALBANY — A Dougherty County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Walterious Jermoski Brown, 24, who was wanted on several active warrants, during a vehicle stop on the 200 block of West Oakridge Drive Friday. After placing Brown under arrest, the arresting officer notified the Albany Police Department’s Gang Unit, which...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Man arrested for alleged murder in Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a recent Thomas County murder. According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Edward Cesena will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cesena has been transported to the Thomas County Jail.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Suspect wanted in armed robbery of car keys

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is wanted for an armed robbery on Thursday in the 1300 block of South Slappey Boulevard, according to APD. Police say a victim told them that...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Police: Albany man wanted for beating up child's mother

Albany police need help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police need help to locate 22-year-old Quantavis Demetrius Walker for aggravated battery, family violence. Walker stands five-feet-five and weighs approximately 147 pounds. His last known address is in the 1300 block of Louis Street, in Albany. Police say...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Police: Man wanted for punching his girlfriend, forcing her in vehicle at gunpoint

The Albany Police Department needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police are looking for 33-year-old Darrin Stevon Johnson Jr., wanted for kidnapping, domestic violence battery and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree after punching his girlfriend in the face, causing visible injury, and forcing her inside his vehicle at gunpoint, all in the presence of two juvenile children.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Dougherty County Jail denies people arrested for medical conditions

An Albany man was arrested on Christmas Day for burglary, but jail staff did not accept him because of medical reasons. On January 3rd, FOX 31 News sat down with Chief Jailer Jon Ostrander and spoke about jail staff denying people for medical conditions. By Georgia law, a jail is...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Child injured by car in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A child has been sent to the hospital after being injured by a car, according to the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). Deputies received a call around 5 p.m. on Tuesday of a child being hit by a vehicle. After deputies arrived, they took the child with currently unknown injuries to a hospital.
LEE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Ossoff honors Albany pastor Daniel Simmons

ALBANY — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is honoring Albany Pastor Daniel Simmons for his public service to the Albany community with an Official U.S. Senate Commendation. As pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Albany since 1991, Simmons has dedicated his life to the community’s growth by giving back to those in need, Ossoff said, adding that Simmons has led efforts rooted in his belief of family being the foundation of society by organizing food drives for the hungry and making donations that boost resources in classrooms and senior homes.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Phoebe Memorial announces road closure on West Fourth Avenue

Albany, GA – On Monday, January 9, West 4th Avenue from the corner of North Monroe Street to the entrance of the Phoebe Emergency Center parking lot will close in preparation for the Trauma and Intensive Care Tower construction project. The City of Albany approved the closure in December 2021 prior to Phoebe formally applying for a certificate of need for the new tower.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
ALBANY, GA

