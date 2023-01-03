18-Year-Old Indicted for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend to Death During an Argument Over a Call She Received

A former Texas officer who fatally shot a Black woman through a window in her home has claimed in testimony before court that he thought a burglary was taking place at the time and that he saw a gun “pointed” at him before shooting.Aaron Dean, the now-former police officer, is charged with fatally shooting 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson inside her Fort Worth, Texas, home on 12 October 2019.Mr Dean said at the murder trial on Monday that he was responding to a call about open doors at Jefferson’s home. He added that as he was searching the home’s parameters, he...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO