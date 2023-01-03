ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

18-Year-Old Indicted for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend to Death During an Argument Over a Call She Received

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 189

mary west
4d ago

Monster!! He will get what he deserves while on inside!! Fresh meat coming in boys!! Pucker Up little boy (thinking he is a man)!!

Reply(3)
40
J Hemphill
4d ago

now when teens date, they act like they are married. one is the controlling person in the relationship and the other one does what he or she is good to do or there are consequences to pay. teens should be enjoying life, having fun, making friends and learning what life has to offer as you grow older. there will be plenty of time for you to be in a committed relationship.

Reply(10)
29
johnnie jordAN
4d ago

think its time to define "relationship". somewhere along the way this has come to mean "possession, ownership of mind soul and body".having not one ounce of freedom to share the beauty of life with anyone other than your better half ( need to rethink that term) or have that life taken. the thought of such chills to the bone. sweet sixteen and you can't get a phone call? that's cold blooded and controlling. little heavy for a sixteen year old. do we really know what or who our kids are hanging with right this moment?

Reply
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Inmate 'Baked To Death' In Prison Cell, Federal Lawsuit Says

An Alabama inmate was allegedly "baked" to death in a prison cell described by his family in a federal wrongful death lawsuit as being "hotter than three hells," NBC News reports. Thomas Lee Rutledge, 44, died of hyperthermia on December 7, 2020, a lawsuit filed by his sister in U.S....
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Police officer who fatally shot Black woman through her window says he thought a burglary was taking place

A former Texas officer who fatally shot a Black woman through a window in her home has claimed in testimony before court that he thought a burglary was taking place at the time and that he saw a gun “pointed” at him before shooting.Aaron Dean, the now-former police officer, is charged with fatally shooting 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson inside her Fort Worth, Texas, home on 12 October 2019.Mr Dean said at the murder trial on Monday that he was responding to a call about open doors at Jefferson’s home. He added that as he was searching the home’s parameters, he...
FORT WORTH, TX
Law & Crime

DNA Evidence Disproves Elderly Woman’s Goose Bite Claim More Than 30 Years After Her Husband Was Found Shot in the Back of the Head: Police

When her husband was found dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head inside of their Pennsylvania home more than three decades ago, Judith Ann Jarvis claimed that she had no idea what happened to him, and explained that the blood on her pajamas was caused by a recent goose bite. But new DNA evidence from those very pajamas now indicates that Judith, now 76, shot and killed her husband, 42-year-old Carl R. Jarvis, back in 1987, authorities announced.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
The Independent

‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying

A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
12K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy