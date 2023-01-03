ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

RPD: Man shot by officer was on parole, had 6 warrants, stole beer

By James Battaglia
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police released new information Tuesday about the man who was shot by an officer after allegedly stealing beer from a gas station and attempting to flee the scene in a stolen car.

According to investigators, 33-year-old James Brumfield stole two 18-packs of Budweiser from the Mobile Mart on Culver Road around midnight on December 29. Police said an RPD officer entered the store moments later and was told about the theft.

Investigators said the officer approached Brumfield’s car in the parking lot, opening the driver’s side door and ordering Brumfield to get out. Brumfield allegedly attempted to drive away instead, accelerating “at a high rate of speed.”

According to police, the officer got stuck between the door and the frame of the car and was dragged across the parking lot.

Police said the officer shot Brumfield one time in the upper body while being dragged. The officer was then thrown from the vehicle, scraping his hands, forearms, and knees.

Brumfield drove away, eventually stopping around the block near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue at Anderson Avenue. Officers said they treated him at the scene until an ambulance arrived to take him to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Investigators determined the Hyundai Sonata driven by Brumfield had been reported missing on December 19. Brumfield had six outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest. He was wanted for allegations of:

  • A November 2022 grand larceny from a store in Greece
  • A November 2022 petit larceny from a store in Greece
  • Failing to appear in Greece Town Court o a resisting arrest charge
  • Failing to appear in Ontario County Court on a criminal possession of a controlled substance conviction
  • Failing to appear in court in Rochester after allegedly giving a false name to arresting officers after being pulled over in a stolen vehicle on November 15
  • Failing to appear in court in Rochester on a criminal possession of a controlled substance charge

Brumfield was arraigned in Rochester City Court Tuesday and charged with robbery, assault, resisting arrest, and criminal possession of stolen property. He was also served with the six outstanding warrants.

Police say Brumfield is on probation for a 2019 drug conviction, and was arrested twice in Rochester and twice in Greece in 2022.

Comments / 27

Quiet no more
4d ago

Are you actually going keep him kicked up this time? Or will this be yet another catch and release for a 7th warrant in his near future? Asking for the citizens fed up with the no bail reform.

Reply(1)
17
John Streber
4d ago

Love that bail reform !!! Where is your congressman MORELLE in fighting crime ??? Oh wait he will be back just before his reelection !!!!

Reply(2)
9
Laurie Shea
3d ago

bail reform at it's best! WTF how many times do you catch and release. It's Purge everyday! No accountability what do ever.

Reply(3)
12
 

