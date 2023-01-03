Steven Jay Fabricius, age 58 of Waupaca, WI passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Bethany Home. Steve was born on August 17, 1964; son of the late Donald and Pauline (Georgeson) Fabricius in La Crosse, WI. He was a police officer for the City of Waupaca for 16 years, a volunteer firefighter for the Waupaca Area and on the Waupaca Dive Team. Steve enjoyed boating and water skiing on the Chain O’Lakes. He also enjoyed driving around in the snow, chasing storms, making jokes and spending time with his family and friends. Steve loved his cats, Eve, Peaches and Jerico.

WAUPACA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO