Fabricius, Steven
Steven Jay Fabricius, age 58 of Waupaca, WI passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Bethany Home. Steve was born on August 17, 1964; son of the late Donald and Pauline (Georgeson) Fabricius in La Crosse, WI. He was a police officer for the City of Waupaca for 16 years, a volunteer firefighter for the Waupaca Area and on the Waupaca Dive Team. Steve enjoyed boating and water skiing on the Chain O’Lakes. He also enjoyed driving around in the snow, chasing storms, making jokes and spending time with his family and friends. Steve loved his cats, Eve, Peaches and Jerico.
Pecore, Sally
Sally Ann Pecore, age 84 of Waupaca, WI passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Cherry Meadows in Appleton, WI. Sally was born on January 2, 1939; daughter of the late John and Margaret (Gresen) Hanson in Waupaca. On December 26, 1957 she married Thomas Pecore in Shawano, WI.
Ponto, Linda
Linda (Wilcox) Ponto, age 85, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born in the Township of Royalton on April 7, 1937, the thirteenth child of the late Harry and Jeanie (Henry) Wilcox. After attending Weyauwega High School, Linda married Alton Ponto on September 24, 1955, at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega, where they remained life-long members.
Iola Winter Carnival announces court
Four princesses have been selected for the 2023 Iola Winter Carnival Court. Rebecca Woiak, Mackenzie Woyak, Chloe Timdal and Malea Tessen are seniors at Iola-Scandinavia High School. The event will be held the first weekend in February. Rebecca Woiak. “The Iola Winter Carnival is a great event for the community,”...
Local art show seeks entries
The Wolf River Art League extends an open invitation for professional, non-professional and student artists to enter the Mid-Winter Art Show on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11 and 12, at Crystal Falls, 1500 Handschke Drive, New London. The show is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Artists...
