Ponto, Linda
Linda (Wilcox) Ponto, age 85, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born in the Township of Royalton on April 7, 1937, the thirteenth child of the late Harry and Jeanie (Henry) Wilcox. After attending Weyauwega High School, Linda married Alton Ponto on September 24, 1955, at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega, where they remained life-long members.
Pecore, Sally
Sally Ann Pecore, age 84 of Waupaca, WI passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Cherry Meadows in Appleton, WI. Sally was born on January 2, 1939; daughter of the late John and Margaret (Gresen) Hanson in Waupaca. On December 26, 1957 she married Thomas Pecore in Shawano, WI.
Iola Winter Carnival announces court
Four princesses have been selected for the 2023 Iola Winter Carnival Court. Rebecca Woiak, Mackenzie Woyak, Chloe Timdal and Malea Tessen are seniors at Iola-Scandinavia High School. The event will be held the first weekend in February. Rebecca Woiak. “The Iola Winter Carnival is a great event for the community,”...
Mueller named EMT of the Year
Rachael Mueller, who has worked part-time for Clintonville Area Ambulance since 2015, received the Wisconsin VFW EMT of the Year award. Mueller was nominated by the VFW Local Post 664 of Clintonville, and received the award at a ceremony in Milwaukee earlier this year. “It’s quite the honor,” Mueller told...
Local art show seeks entries
The Wolf River Art League extends an open invitation for professional, non-professional and student artists to enter the Mid-Winter Art Show on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11 and 12, at Crystal Falls, 1500 Handschke Drive, New London. The show is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Artists...
Authorities provide update to incident on Green Bay’s east side, two in custody
WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2023 – 4:09 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department have provided an update on the large police presence on Smith Street from earlier in the afternoon on January 4. The incident on Smith Street began shortly after 10 a.m. and...
Fire in Outagamie County leaves family without a home
ELLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One family is without a home after a Tuesday morning fire in Outagamie County. According to firefighters from the Town of Ellington Fire Department, a fire broke out at a home across the road from the fire station on Highway 76 at around 9:30 a.m.
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
Nine Adams County residents face drug-related charges
FRIENDSHIP – Nine people from the Town of Dell Prairie are facing a laundry list of charges, after investigators from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on their home. On Dec, 29, 2022 the Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 3600...
Multiple fire departments respond to large fire at Waupaca Foundry
Eyewitness News has received reports of a large working structure fire at Waupaca Foundry on Wednesday night.
2 arrested after report of shooting in Waupaca County
EMBARRASS, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested on New Year’s Eve, including the victim, after a report that a man was shot in the village of Embarrass in Waupaca County. Dispatchers received a call shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday from a neighbor who thought they heard a shooting on the 300-block of High Street, according to an investigator.
Man, 47, dies after snowmobile leaves trail, crashes into tree
A 47-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after his snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree last week near the border of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, officials said. At 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, a dispatcher in Iron County, Wis., received a call about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 9, according to a news release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The snowmobile had gone off the trail and hit a tree; the operator, Mathew J. Wolfgram, 47, of Greenville, Wis., was unresponsive.
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
1 dead following armed robbery and home invasion in Elderon
ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old man is dead following a home invasion early Tuesday morning in Elderon. Deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage. The man had a gun and fired one round that struck the suspect prior to the firearm being wrestled away from him.
