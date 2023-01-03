ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old man is dead following a home invasion early Tuesday morning in Elderon. Deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage. The man had a gun and fired one round that struck the suspect prior to the firearm being wrestled away from him.

ELDERON, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO