ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toney, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX54 News

City of Guntersville hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new Guntersville High School

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — It's a big day for the City of Guntersville as they celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Guntersville High School. Guntersville City School Board President, Whitney Mastin, shares, "we've had our fair share of difficulty and certainly a delay in achieving this success. This project has been at least 15 years in the making, if not more…"
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

What's coming to Limestone County in 2023?

ATHENS, Ala. — Limestone County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Alabama. Officials say the area's vast growth and development are only expected to continue throughout the New Year and beyond. So, if you are wondering what is coming in 2023, our reporter Jasamine Byrd takes us there.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Student found with gun at Huntsville’s Lee/New Century High School

A Huntsville City Schools student was found with a firearm on campus, school officials said. The incident happened this morning at Lee/New Century High School. According to an announcement from the school, the weapon was immediately confiscated. “We thank our HCS Security team and school resource officers for their fast...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Man killed in apartment shooting remembered for faith, intelligence

A man who died from a shooting at an apartment complex near Madison is being remembered fondly by those who knew him. Andrew Gilliam, 27, died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Pinky Patel is bringing the party to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the highs and lows of being a PTA mom, which I’m sure many of you can relate to, Pinky Patel started sharing the thoughts everyone was thinking, and turned it into a career. The comedian, loved on Instagram and TikTok, is taking...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Job opportunities in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Looking for a new job in North Alabama?. Many companies host job fairs to give job-seekers are one-stop shop to find a new career. We'll update this page weekly with new job fairs or opportunities within the Tennessee Valley!. Decatur Police Department Needs Crossing Guards. The...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Hartselle Board of Education files to dismiss pending lawsuit

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Board of Education is pushing back against a lawsuit accusing the board of breaking state law. Hartselle resident, Bruce Wilhite, filed the lawsuit against the Hartselle Board of Education in December 2022. The lawsuit alleged the board conducted a series of 90-minute interviews with six superintendent candidates from Nov. 7-10.
HARTSELLE, AL
FOX54 News

Organizing My 2023: Where to Start?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — New Year Resolutions are in full effect, and for some people becoming more organized this year is at the top of their list. Karen Wright Creator and Owner of Life Simplified, a professional organizing company in Huntsville, says on the road to becoming more organized in 2023, “You just want to start small. I mean, you just want to take baby steps. You don't want to look at a big space, then you're going to be overwhelmed. You're not going to know where to start.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Florence

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Decatur school family remembers M.J. Moultry

SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 13 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
DECATUR, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

Huntsville, AL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy