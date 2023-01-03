Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gurley Homeowner Was Shocked to Find his Water Bill is Higher Than it Normally is & What Can be Done About itZack LoveGurley, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
City of Guntersville hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new Guntersville High School
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — It's a big day for the City of Guntersville as they celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Guntersville High School. Guntersville City School Board President, Whitney Mastin, shares, "we've had our fair share of difficulty and certainly a delay in achieving this success. This project has been at least 15 years in the making, if not more…"
Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’
A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence. Andrew Gilliam, 27, was a 2013 Austin High graduate and a...
What's coming to Limestone County in 2023?
ATHENS, Ala. — Limestone County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Alabama. Officials say the area's vast growth and development are only expected to continue throughout the New Year and beyond. So, if you are wondering what is coming in 2023, our reporter Jasamine Byrd takes us there.
School and business closings and cancellations, January 3, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some schools and businesses in the Tennessee Valley are closing or cancelling events on Jan. 3rd, 2023 due to the threat of severe weather. Lauderdale County Schools: Closed Jan 3. Adjusted schedule for remainder of the week:. Wednesday - Group A. Thursday - Group B. Friday...
Student found with gun at Huntsville’s Lee/New Century High School
A Huntsville City Schools student was found with a firearm on campus, school officials said. The incident happened this morning at Lee/New Century High School. According to an announcement from the school, the weapon was immediately confiscated. “We thank our HCS Security team and school resource officers for their fast...
How four Limestone County schools are recovering after plumbing damage
ATHENS, Ala. — January 4 was the first day back to school for Limestone County schools. But while faculty and students were enjoying Christmas break, four Limestone County schools were not so lucky. Our reporter Jasamine Byrd has the latest on plumbing damage. Dr. Randy Shearouse, Limestone County Schools...
themadisonrecord.com
Man killed in apartment shooting remembered for faith, intelligence
A man who died from a shooting at an apartment complex near Madison is being remembered fondly by those who knew him. Andrew Gilliam, 27, died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence.
A new connection point and more recreational activities coming to Decatur in 2023
DECATUR, Ala. — We have been getting a sneak peek into all the exciting things coming here to the Tennessee Valley and Decatur residents have a lot to look forward to as we continue into 2023. The "Steamboat Bill" Memorial Bridge acts as one of the gateways to the...
WAFF
Pinky Patel is bringing the party to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the highs and lows of being a PTA mom, which I’m sure many of you can relate to, Pinky Patel started sharing the thoughts everyone was thinking, and turned it into a career. The comedian, loved on Instagram and TikTok, is taking...
Job opportunities in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Looking for a new job in North Alabama?. Many companies host job fairs to give job-seekers are one-stop shop to find a new career. We'll update this page weekly with new job fairs or opportunities within the Tennessee Valley!. Decatur Police Department Needs Crossing Guards. The...
WAFF
Multiple units work to control large woods fire on Green Mountain
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue and Green Mountain Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene of a large woods fire ff off Vernadoe Trail which is off of Cecil Ashburn on the Blevins Gap Nature Preserve. According to HF&R, the call came in around 7 p.m. and...
Huntsville Hospital ER director discusses wait times
News 19 had received several viewer news tips in recent weeks from people concerned about "long wait times" for the emergency department at Huntsville Hospital.
WAFF
Hartselle Board of Education files to dismiss pending lawsuit
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Board of Education is pushing back against a lawsuit accusing the board of breaking state law. Hartselle resident, Bruce Wilhite, filed the lawsuit against the Hartselle Board of Education in December 2022. The lawsuit alleged the board conducted a series of 90-minute interviews with six superintendent candidates from Nov. 7-10.
North Alabama’s first freestanding emergency care center coming to Madison County
Crestwood Hospital in Huntsville says it will “soon” begin building north Alabama’s first freestanding emergency department in the fast-growing Harvest area of northwest Madison County. The Crestwood Center ER-Harvest will open in 2024 at the corner of Highway 53 and Burwell Road. It will operate 24 hours...
Meet Marshall Medical Centers’ first babies of 2023!
Meet Marshall County's newest residents!
rocketcitynow.com
What's coming to Decatur in 2023?
Like other cities in the Tennessee Valley, Decatur is growing fast. See what coming to the River City in 2023.
Firearm found at Lee/New Century School; weapon immediately confiscated
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Administrators at Lee/New Century High School said earlier today that a student was found with a weapon at the school. A student was discovered to be in possession of a firearm on campus today. The weapon was immediately confiscated, and the matter was quickly addressed. Bringing...
Organizing My 2023: Where to Start?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — New Year Resolutions are in full effect, and for some people becoming more organized this year is at the top of their list. Karen Wright Creator and Owner of Life Simplified, a professional organizing company in Huntsville, says on the road to becoming more organized in 2023, “You just want to start small. I mean, you just want to take baby steps. You don't want to look at a big space, then you're going to be overwhelmed. You're not going to know where to start.”
thecutoffnews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Florence
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WAFF
Decatur school family remembers M.J. Moultry
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 13 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
FOX54 News
Huntsville, AL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Huntsville local newshttps://www.rocketcitynow.com/
Comments / 0