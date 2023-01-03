Read full article on original website
Crews ask public to keep away from fire in Powell
Crews are currently working on a fire in an abandoned home Wednesday night, according to Public Information Officer for Rural Metro Fire - Knox County Larry Wilder.
Sevier County sees more people living in homelessness
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators say Joe Bates was homeless and living in Downtown Gatlinburg when he died in a fire that destroyed several businesses. According to the investigative report, he likely started a fire in a vacant suite in the back of the building to keep warm through the night.
Volunteer Ministry Center to open new housing development giving 48 homes to chronically homeless
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Volunteer Ministry Center will soon open new supportive housing homes. Caswell Manor will have 48 units and is set to welcome the first people on Monday. It will house people who chronically experience homelessness or who have a disability. These homes will meet three big needs...
Knox Co. Schools celebrates opening new school building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools opened a new school to kick off the start of a new year. On Friday, they celebrated the opening of a new building for Adrian Burnett Elementary School, located in Northern Knox County. The celebrations included some speeches, music and children who welcomed...
Overturned tanker on I-75 in Anderson County causes delays
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One lane has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer in Anderson County shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Wolf Valley Road Thursday morning. First responders including the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the scene. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi has been keeping up on the incident. According […]
10Investigates: Solar Titan brought 'to its knees' as it 'significantly' reduces staff
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville-based solar power company is significantly reducing staff, one owner told 10News. Richard Michael Atnip, who said he is a silent partner, said the company has gone from 400 employees seven months ago to fewer than 100 as of January 5. 10News found Atnip's number...
KPD: Murders down, assaults up overall in Knoxville based on 2022 preliminary data
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department released its unofficial preliminary high-priority crime data for 2022, saying it appears the city saw fewer murders last year compared to 2021 even as the number of violent crimes listed in the report rose overall. KPD said the unofficial data is still...
YMCA opens up new center in Knoxville
The YMCA of East Knoxville cut the ribbon on its newest location. The new center was made in partnership with Tennova Healthcare and the YMCA.
Tennessee man told deputies he threw puppies off bridge because shelters ‘could not take them’
A man admitted to throwing six puppies over the Bone Camp Bridge into a frozen lake in Sunbright last week.
Man missing while traveling from Sevier County to military base
Authorities are asking the public to look out for a man who went missing on his way to a military base, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.
Potholes increase in Knoxville after rain
Drivers need to be alert on I-640 for crews that are working to patch potholes in both east and westbound lanes. TDOT crews have been fixing roads throughout the day.
Pregnant woman falls through apartment floor
Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. McCarthy Elected...
Knoxville restaurant owner recalls how chef took down robbery suspect
Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.
Separate Pigeon Forge fires burn resort, home overnight
First responders in Sevier County worked back-to-back structure fires Tuesday night.
Fentanyl testing strips are now available
Recovery advocates are handing out a new tool that could save lives. Metro Drug Coalition now has free fentanyl testing strips available for the community.
TN man arrested in Oklahoma, accused of impersonating a police officer
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Tennessee man on New Year's Day who is accused of impersonating a police officer. They said they believe Jackson Jones, 19, pulled over several people by flashing lights behind them. OCSO said they questioned Jones, who was wearing a ballistic vest with a "sheriff" patch on it and a duty belt with knives, a flashlight and handcuffs.
The consequences of rising rent | How some Knoxville locals are ending up homeless
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's no secret home prices have been climbing in Knoxville. The Knoxville Area Association of Realtor's 2022 State of Housing Report said home prices in the Knoxville area are nearly 35% higher than in 2019. That means the typical home is almost $70,000 more expensive than before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dirty kitchen, no date marking system found at Knoxville bar
A casual dining and craft beer place has the lowest health inspection grade of the week. The inspector found several critical health violations in his report from a dirty kitchen to food stored without lids.
Roane Co. boy writes letters to inmates
An 11-year-old boy, Preston Wells, diagnosed with cancer is finding comfort in helping others. During the holiday season, he wanted to give back to inmates in jail.
Knoxville attempted murder suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals
A man originally charged with attempted murder has been arrested in the Five Points area according to the Knoxville Police Department.
