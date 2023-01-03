ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Sevier County sees more people living in homelessness

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators say Joe Bates was homeless and living in Downtown Gatlinburg when he died in a fire that destroyed several businesses. According to the investigative report, he likely started a fire in a vacant suite in the back of the building to keep warm through the night.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Knox Co. Schools celebrates opening new school building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools opened a new school to kick off the start of a new year. On Friday, they celebrated the opening of a new building for Adrian Burnett Elementary School, located in Northern Knox County. The celebrations included some speeches, music and children who welcomed...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Overturned tanker on I-75 in Anderson County causes delays

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One lane has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer in Anderson County shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Wolf Valley Road Thursday morning. First responders including the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the scene. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi has been keeping up on the incident. According […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Pregnant woman falls through apartment floor

Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. McCarthy Elected...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TN man arrested in Oklahoma, accused of impersonating a police officer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Tennessee man on New Year's Day who is accused of impersonating a police officer. They said they believe Jackson Jones, 19, pulled over several people by flashing lights behind them. OCSO said they questioned Jones, who was wearing a ballistic vest with a "sheriff" patch on it and a duty belt with knives, a flashlight and handcuffs.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
WBIR

Roane Co. boy writes letters to inmates

An 11-year-old boy, Preston Wells, diagnosed with cancer is finding comfort in helping others. During the holiday season, he wanted to give back to inmates in jail.

