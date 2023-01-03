Gwyneth. Jen. Angelina. Brad Pitt’s dating history needs no introduction. With more than 30 years as an actor, Pitt—who’s starred in films like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Fight Club and Ocean’s Eleven—has spent more than three decades wooing women in Hollywood. (He didn’t hold the title of People’s Sexiest Man Alive twice for nothing.) But who have been Pitt’s girlfriends (and wives) over the years? Of course, as one of the most well-known celebrities in the world, most of us know a few members of Brad Pitt’s dating history. There’s his first wife Jennifer Aniston. There’s his second wife...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO