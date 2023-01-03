Read full article on original website
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs law authorizing the creation of domestic violence fatality review boards
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a new law looking to curb domestic violence killings across the state, authorizing review boards for each county. According to the text of the new law, each review board would see 11 safety and health leaders - including the health commissioner, sheriff, coroner and eight others - collaborating together to take a hard look at local domestic violence deaths, peeling back the layers in hopes of exposing the causes and conditions that would lead to someone killing their significant other.
Don't drive impaired over New Year's Eve weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — As the New Year’s holiday weekend begins, northwest Ohio area law enforcement, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, are urging and encouraging to have a designated driver or a sober ride home. Officials urge anyone planning to celebrate over the weekend to plan ahead...
'They have to grow up and do it right': Sen. Sherrod Brown reacts to US House Speaker stalemate
TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. House's inability to decide on a speaker continues to affect all areas of Congress, such as the Senate. WTOL 11 asked Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown about his thoughts on the situation when he visited Toledo on Thursday. Brown's main priority on Thursday was addressing...
New gambling law could potentially increase gambling addictions
TOLEDO, Ohio — The legalization of sports betting in Ohio could bring an uptick in gambling disorders some experts say. "Gambling disorder can take time to develop," said Dr. Trent Hall, an addiction specialist from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health. "So, people who are newly exposed to gambling through online sports betting, it may actually take a while for them to develop gambling disorder. But we do worry about an uptick."
Michigan residents may see and hear 180th Fighter Wing jets training Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Fighter jets from the Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an exercise in the skies over northeast Michigan Wednesday morning. People who live near the Elkton, Bad Axe and Cass City, Michigan areas may hear and see fighter jets between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m..
Sports betting is now legal in Ohio. Here's how you can place your bets
TOLEDO, Ohio — Have you heard sports betting is legal in Ohio?. In case you somehow missed the avalanche of advertisements, yes, you now have many ways to gamble on sports. House Bill 29 passed in December 2021 and cleared the way for legalized wagering in the Buckeye State starting Jan. 1 of this year.
Kaptur makes history in Congress; discusses goals in 40th year serving
TOLEDO, Ohio — Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur has made history. In her 40th year representing Ohio's ninth congressional district, she is the longest-serving woman in Congress. After taking office in 1983, she said a lot has changed over the years. "When I was first elected, we were in the midst...
