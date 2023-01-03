ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WTOL 11

Ohio Gov. DeWine signs law authorizing the creation of domestic violence fatality review boards

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a new law looking to curb domestic violence killings across the state, authorizing review boards for each county. According to the text of the new law, each review board would see 11 safety and health leaders - including the health commissioner, sheriff, coroner and eight others - collaborating together to take a hard look at local domestic violence deaths, peeling back the layers in hopes of exposing the causes and conditions that would lead to someone killing their significant other.
Don't drive impaired over New Year's Eve weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — As the New Year’s holiday weekend begins, northwest Ohio area law enforcement, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, are urging and encouraging to have a designated driver or a sober ride home. Officials urge anyone planning to celebrate over the weekend to plan ahead...
New gambling law could potentially increase gambling addictions

TOLEDO, Ohio — The legalization of sports betting in Ohio could bring an uptick in gambling disorders some experts say. "Gambling disorder can take time to develop," said Dr. Trent Hall, an addiction specialist from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health. "So, people who are newly exposed to gambling through online sports betting, it may actually take a while for them to develop gambling disorder. But we do worry about an uptick."
