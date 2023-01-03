Buccal fat removal may be the latest cosmetic surgery trend on TikTok, but not everyone's on board

Read full article on original website
Video: Treating skin cancer with Mohs surgery
Nearly 5 million people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with a form of skin cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society. Dr. Naiara Sbroggio Barbosa, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist, explains how Mohs surgery can be used to treat basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and some types of melanoma.
Recommendations developed relating to cannabis use before surgery
In consensus guidelines issued by the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine and published online Jan. 5 in Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine, recommendations are presented for the perioperative management of patients who consume cannabis. Shalini Shah, M.D., from UC Irvine Health in Orange, California, and colleagues examined...
New research shows genetic effect on the response to treatment for obesity
Collaborative research between University of Galway and Brunel University London has found that patients with severe and complicated obesity respond differently to a dietary weight loss program based on their genes. The GERONIMO project studied patients attending the obesity clinic at Galway University Hospital who were undergoing an intensive short-term...
Direct-to-consumer online platforms expand access, but often fail to convey risks of testosterone therapy
Demand for testosterone therapy has soared in the United States with more men seeking to increase hormone levels in hopes of enhancing virility, strength and energy. Testosterone therapy has become a burgeoning business with direct-to-consumer men's health platforms proliferating online in recent years. While testosterone therapy benefits some men, it can be harmful for others, making it critical that patients understand the benefits and risks before starting the therapy.
What is cardiac arrest? A heart expert explains
Cardiac arrest (or sudden cardiac arrest as it is more formally known) is a medical emergency. It happens when an event, usually an electrical disturbance, quickly and unexpectedly causes your heart to stop working. It's not the same as a heart attack, and is called sudden because it seems to happen without warning.
A soft, stimulating scaffold supports brain cell development ex vivo
Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) are a hot topic these days, with companies like Neuralink racing to create devices that connect humans' brains to machines via tiny implanted electrodes. The potential benefits of BCIs range from improved monitoring of brain activity in patients with neurological problems to restoring vision in blind people to allowing humans to control machines using only their minds.
First-of-its-kind amputated human limb model to study imaging probes for human tissues
The nascent field of fluorescence-guided surgery (FGS) is fast growing, with the potential to vastly improve the safety and efficacy of surgical procedures. In FGS, tissues of interest are targeted and labeled using special molecules called fluorophores. The primary function of these fluorophores is to distinguish the target tissue from other tissues and subsequently guide surgical steps.
5 tips to take the best care of your voice for everyone who sings, from a speech pathologist
The care of your singing voice is crucial to maintain a healthy and long-life voice. Professional singers often have teams of people keeping their voices healthy, and they have received lots of training in how to take care of their voice. But everyone who sings—from young students to passionate amateurs—should...
Strategies for health success in the new year
Many people gain weight over the holidays and then try, unsuccessfully, to get back into shape after the new year. But it doesn't have to be that way. The key is to not set yourself up for failure. Dr. Donald Hensrud, a Mayo Clinic physician specializing in nutrition and the...
Researchers analyze National Registry data on perinatal COVID
In response to the critical need for information on how the COVID-19 pandemic would impact newborns, in March 2020 researchers from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) partnered with researchers at University of Florida and with the American Academy of Pediatrics to launch the National Registry for the Surveillance and Epidemiology of Perinatal COVID-19. This registry ultimately collected data from 242 birth centers across the United States and included more than 8,000 pregnant persons and their newborns.
Newly discovered anatomy shields and monitors brain
From the complexity of neural networks to basic biological functions and structures, the human brain only reluctantly reveals its secrets. Advances in neuro-imaging and molecular biology have only recently enabled scientists to study the living brain at level of detail not previously achievable, unlocking many of its mysteries. The latest discovery, described today in the journal Science, is a previously unknown component of brain anatomy that acts as both a protective barrier and platform from which immune cells monitor the brain for infection and inflammation.
Lab-grown retinal eye cells make successful connections, open door for clinical trials to treat blindness
Retinal cells grown from stem cells can reach out and connect with neighbors, according to a new study, completing a "handshake" that may show the cells are ready for trials in humans with degenerative eye disorders. Over a decade ago, researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison developed a way to...
Controlled, localized delivery of blood thinner may improve blood clot treatment
Heparin has long been used as a blood thinner, or anticoagulant, for patients with blood clotting disorders or after surgery to prevent complications. But the medication remains difficult to dose correctly, potentially leading to overdosing or underdosing. A team of Penn State researchers combined heparin with a protein fragment, peptide,...
Dawn-to-dusk dry fasting leads to health benefits in the study of immune cells
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine have found more evidence that dry fasting (fasting without food or liquid intake) from dawn to dusk can play an important role in overall health. In a new study published in Metabolism Open, researchers found that fasting from dawn to dusk for four weeks has an anti-atherosclerotic, anti-inflammatory and anti-tumorigenic effect on the proteins in a type of immune cell called a peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC).
Older knee replacements as good as newer models, study shows
Older knee replacement designs are just as effective as newer models—according to new research from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and University of East Anglia. A new study published today in the journal BMJ Open compares the effectiveness of two established knee replacements. Eighty osteoarthritis patients, who received...
