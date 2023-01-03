Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study suggests one solution to America's opioid epidemic: Tell doctors their patients fatally overdosed
There are no simple solutions to America's deadly overdose epidemic, which costs 100,000 lives each year and is erasing gains in life expectancy. But a team of USC researchers have found one low-cost intervention can make a difference: a letter notifying providers their patient has died from an overdose. A...
MedicalXpress
New study challenges previous ideas regarding Alzheimer's disease
A new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology study challenges existing ideas of how buildup of a protein called amyloid beta (Aβ) in the brain is related to Alzheimer's disease. While buildup of amyloid protein has been associated with Alzheimer's-related neurodegeneration, little is known about how the protein relates...
MedicalXpress
How inflammation in COVID-19 alters the smallest vessels in the heart
Severe courses of COVID-19 infection not only impair lung function, but can also cause life-threatening consequences for the heart. The spectrum ranges from acute inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) to chronic restriction of the heart's pumping function. The basic patterns of damage have not yet been completely proven. An...
MedicalXpress
Changes in lifestyle habits linked to colorectal cancer risk
Lifestyle habit changes are associated with colorectal cancer (CRC) risk, according to a study published online Dec. 2 in The American Journal of Gastroenterology. Edoardo Botteri, Ph.D., from the Cancer Registry of Norway in Oslo, and colleagues examined changes in lifestyle habits and their associations with CRC development using baseline and follow-up questionnaire data from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer cohort. A healthy lifestyle index (HLI) score was developed based on smoking status, alcohol consumption, body mass index, and physical activity (range, 0 [most unfavorable] to 16 [most favorable]).
MedicalXpress
Locally advanced cervical cancer: Better odds using personalized brachytherapy
Cervical cancer is the cancer with the fourth highest mortality rate among women worldwide. Locally advanced cervical cancer (LACC) is treated with a combination of external and internal radiotherapy (brachytherapy) and chemotherapy. For the first time, a study conducted by a research group at the Comprehensive Cancer Center Vienna of MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital using data from the multicentre EMBRACE-I trial demonstrated the superiority of a targeted approach in brachytherapy. The results have just been published online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and are the basis for customized treatment for patients.
MedicalXpress
Intestinal bacteria may be an important piece in the jigsaw puzzle of multiple sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis patients do not have the same bacteria in their intestines as healthy people. There are also differences in the composition and function of the bacteria in the intestines of multiple sclerosis patients, depending on whether their illness is active, and whether they are in treatment. This is the result of a major study of intestinal bacteria in multiple sclerosis patients and healthy control subjects, which was recently published in the journal Genome Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Video: Treating skin cancer with Mohs surgery
Nearly 5 million people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with a form of skin cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society. Dr. Naiara Sbroggio Barbosa, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist, explains how Mohs surgery can be used to treat basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and some types of melanoma.
MedicalXpress
Time to update adult vaccinations for a new year
Personal health is often among the top New Year's resolutions each January. Beyond diet and exercise, Dr. John Presutti, a Mayo Clinic family medicine physician, says the new year is a good calendar reminder to update adult vaccinations. Whether it's the annual flu shot, latest COVID-19 booster, or milestone shots...
MedicalXpress
Poor glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes can be predicted from patient information with the help of AI
The risk for poor glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes can be predicted with confidence by using machine learning methods, a new study from Finland finds. The most important factors predicting glycemic control include prior glucose levels, duration of type 2 diabetes, and the patient's existing anti-diabetic medicines.
MedicalXpress
Blood pressure drug holds promise for treating PTSD
There is new evidence that a 50-year-old blood pressure drug could find new purpose as a treatment to mitigate the often life-altering effects of increasingly prevalent PTSD, scientists say. Clonidine is commonly used as a high blood pressure medication and for ADHD. It's also already been studied in PTSD because...
MedicalXpress
Risk for psychiatric disorders up for spouses of patients with cancer
Spouses of patients with cancer have an increased risk for psychiatric disorders, according to a study published online Jan. 5 in JAMA Network Open. Kejia Hu, M.D., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues examined the overall burden of psychiatric disorders among spouses of patients with cancer diagnosed in Denmark and Sweden versus spouses of individuals without cancer (exposed and unexposed groups) in a population-based cohort study. Data were included for 546,321 spouses in the exposed group and 2,731,574 in the unexposed group with no preexisting psychiatric morbidity.
MedicalXpress
Medical providers often lack training in caring for those with disabilities
Patients with disabilities often face medical providers who make inaccurate assumptions about their quality of life that can lead to paternalism and substandard care, according to an essay published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). "The term 'ableism' is not as well-known as the term 'racism'...
MedicalXpress
Study illuminates sugar's role in common kidney disease
A study of kidney organoids in a novel lab environment might have downstream implications for the treatment of polycystic kidney disease (PKD), an incurable condition that affects more than 12 million people worldwide. One key discovery of the study: Sugar appears to play a role in the formation of fluid-filled...
MedicalXpress
Dry January: Giving up alcohol can mean better sleep, weight loss and more energy
As the holidays end, millions of Americans give up alcohol during a month-long sobriety challenge called "Dry January." During a time of multiple celebrations, alcohol consumption can easily get away from us. One glass becomes two, two glasses become three, and suddenly, the bottle's gone. "Addiction sneaks up on you,"...
MedicalXpress
Research shows people with latent tuberculosis infection are more prone to inflammation
Newly published research from the University of Cincinnati finds that people with latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) have more inflammation and could be at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease. The research was published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. Roughly 25% of the world population has LTBI, a state where the...
MedicalXpress
Vaccine and prior SARS-CoV-2 infection confer long-lasting protection against omicron BA.5
A new study led by Luís Graça, group leader at the Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes (iMM, Lisbon) and full professor at the Medical School of the University of Lisbon, and Manuel Carmo Gomes, associate professor with aggregation at the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon (Ciências ULisboa), both members of the Direção Geral de Saúde (DGS) Technical Committee for Vaccination against COVID-19 (CTVC), and published today in the scientific journal Lancet Infectious Diseases, shows that the protection conferred by hybrid immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 subvariant omicron BA.5, obtained by the infection of vaccinated people, lasts for at least eight months after the first infection.
MedicalXpress
Why can't I lose weight?
You've cut back on your eating, started an exercise routine and just can't seem to lose weight. What's going on?. It could be a number of issues that are causing you to ask yourself, "Why can't I lose weight?" The good news is that you can work through them. "It's...
MedicalXpress
Study shows how liver cancer hijacks circadian clock machinery inside cells
The most common type of liver cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), is already the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally—and cases are on the rise, both in the U.S. and worldwide. While chemotherapy, surgery and liver transplants can help some patients, targeted treatments for HCC could save millions more lives.
MedicalXpress
Researchers make gains in race to protect against RSV
As a surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, continues pushing hospitals to capacity across the U.S., researchers at Georgia State's Institute for Biomedical Sciences are working to develop vaccines and other forms of treatment to fight this and other serious respiratory viruses. RSV is a common virus...
MedicalXpress
Video: What are superbugs?
Antibiotics treat bacterial infections, prevent the spread of disease and reduce serious complications of disease. But misusing antibiotics can lead to drug resistance and strains of superbugs. Dr. John Presutti, a Mayo Clinic family medicine physician, explains what your care team may ask of you before prescribing an antibiotic. It's...
