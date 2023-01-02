ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jude Bellingham ‘summoned for showdown talks with Dortmund’ as Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool fight over transfer

By Kiro Evans
 4 days ago

JUDE BELLINGHAM has been reportedly summoned to showdown talks with Dortmund chiefs as Europe's biggest clubs fight over him.

The 19-year-old has become one of the most coveted stars in the world and is now being touted for a big move away.

Dortmund are attempting to take control of the situation as speculation mounts on Bellingham's future Credit: Getty

Since joining Dortmund in 2020 from Birmingham, Bellingham has only seen his reputation grow.

AS report the German club have now requested the teen and his representatives - including his dad Mark who is also his agent - join them for crunch talks in the coming days to decide his future.

Dortmund are believed to want to know what Bellingham intends to do in the summer.

It follows a similar strategy used with Erling Haaland when the superstar striker was also a Dortmund player and being courted by several clubs.

On that occasion, BVB held January talks with the Norwegian hitman before letting him depart for Manchester City.

The club have very low hopes of retaining Bellingham, according to AS, as major clubs circle around the midfielder.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are among the club who have been linked with the Englishman.

Real Madrid are also believed to be in the hunt and it is speculated they are willing to go close to £90m for him.

But City are determined to hijack any deal and reunite Bellingham with former teammate Haaland.

Sources at the club are confident that the chance to work with Pep Guardiola could swing the deal in City's favour.

Meanwhile, the Chelsea and Liverpool ownerships have shown a willingness to spend big to land their key targets.

Bellingham's standing grew even further after his riveting performances at the World Cup.

The midfield ace frequently ran the show for England with his lung-busting runs and progressive play.

Meanwhile for Dortmund this season, Bellingham has nine goals in 22 games so far including four strikes in the Champions League.

