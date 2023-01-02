ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle ‘open talks’ to sign Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda but face transfer battle with two European giants

By Alex Smith
 4 days ago

NEWCASTLE have begun talks with Real Valladolid over signing Ivan Fresneda but they face competition from top European sides, according to reports.

The 18-year-old is seen as one of Spain's top young prospects and he is attracting attention from Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.

Ivan Fresneda is wanted by Newcastle Credit: Getty

The Magpies have made the first move for the right-back, opening discussions about buying him, claims journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Fresneda has a contract at Valldolid until 2025, however there is a release clause worth a supposed £26million.

Newcastle reportedly value him at half that figure but could be keen on loaning him straight back to the LaLiga side for the rest of the season if they sign him in.

It is unclear whether Valladolid would accept this but it has been reported that they could demand £10million.

The club, which is owned by Brazil legend Ronaldo, have admitted they could sell player but want to keep their squad as it is to avoid relegation.

Fresneda has only ever played for the first-team ten times in his career and his performances so far suggest he is a star of the future.

He has been capped four times by Spain's Under-19 side and he was previously on the books of Real Madrid for four years as a child.

Newcastle appear keen to sign a long-term alternative to Kieran Trippier, who is aged 32.

As for Juventus, right-back options Juan Cuadrado, 34, and Danilo, 31, are also ageing.

Meanwhile, Dortmund could lose first-choice Thomas Meunier as his contract expires at the end of this season.

As a result, the German side could be interested in Fresneda.

