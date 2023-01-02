ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarborough vs Darlington delayed by 40 minutes after abuse aimed at female match official

By Chisanga Malata
 3 days ago
A NATIONAL League North match between Scarborough and Darlington was delayed for nearly 40 minutes after allegations of abuse towards a female official.

Monday's game at the Flamingo Land Stadium was suspended for 38 minutes in the second half.

Scarborough FC's clash with Darlington was postponed for 40 minutes due to alleged abuse aimed at a female official Credit: Getty
Both clubs condemned the alleged abuse of assistant Emily Carney Credit: Getty

The stoppage in play came in spite of fans being warned in the first half about abusive language by stadium officials.

The announcement was made following a conversation between match referee Dean Watson and assistant Emily Carney.

Darlington were quick to issue a statement condemning the alleged "misogynistic remarks" on their official website.

It read: "During the first half of the game at Scarborough, the female assistant was subject to alleged misogynistic remarks from one or two Darlington fans.

"Darlington FC wholeheartedly condemns such conduct, and so if you witnessed these incidents and can help identify the culprits, then please e-mail ray.simpson@darlingtonfc.org in the strictest of confidence."

Scarborough also condemned the alleged abuse on social media.

They tweeted: "We would like to emphasise that discriminatory language of any nature will not be tolerated.

"Please respect the match officials, players and fellow fans."

The game was stopped nine minutes into the second half following the Quakers' third goal of the match - which was scored by Jacob Hazel.

The abuse marred an otherwise great match for the visitors - who ran out 5-2 winners.

Victory over the Seadogs saw Darlington return to the top of the National League North table, although they have played a game more than second-placed Brackley Town.

The Quakers will be back in action on Saturday, travelling to Edgar Street to play Hereford United.

Darlington, meanwhile, will play host to Chorley on Saturday.

