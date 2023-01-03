ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

3 Standout Relative Price Strength Stocks to Buy for 2023

As we step into 2023, it is time to focus on good investment opportunities. Last year was a tough one for Wall Street. In particular, the S&P 500 — which tracks the biggest U.S.-listed companies — closed down around 20% in 2022. It was the benchmark’s worst performance in more than a decade and ended a three-year winning streak.
Zacks.com

5 Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2023

(1:00) - Finding Classic Value Stocks For 2023 Portfolio. (30:20) - Episode Roundup: DB, TREE, PSX, PVH, URBN. Welcome to Episode #311 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. Welcome...
Zacks.com

2 Top-Rated Steel Stocks to Buy Now

NUE - Free Report) Nucor stock may be one that got away from investors in recent years as it continued to rise. Currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) the opportunity to get in on the next surge higher could be now. The structural steel, steel bars, steel joists,...
Zacks.com

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

LPLA - Free Report) closed at $222.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AMEH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $28.35, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Zacks.com

HF Sinclair (DINO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

HF Sinclair (. DINO - Free Report) closed at $50.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.76% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%. Coming into today,...
Zacks.com

Ethan Allen (ETD) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

ETD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.40, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Coming into today, shares of the home furnishings...
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 6th

ASE Technology (. ASX - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus. ASE Technology...
Zacks.com

CIXX vs. STEP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

CIXX - Free Report) and StepStone Group Inc. (. STEP - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to...
Zacks.com

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ORCC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.99, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost...
Zacks.com

Best Buy (BBY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

BBY - Free Report) closed at $83.04, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer electronics retailer had lost...
Zacks.com

Clearwater Paper (CLW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CLW - Free Report) closed at $37.19, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of pulp-based products had lost 6.49% in...
Zacks.com

How to Find Strong Medical Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Zacks.com

Implied Volatility Surging for Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Stock Options

RRR - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com

Frontline (FRO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

FRO - Free Report) closed at $11.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AAP - Free Report) closed at $154.02, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the auto parts retailer had gained 4.48% in the...
Zacks.com

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

DAVA - Free Report) closed at $71.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Are Investors Undervaluing Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy