Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect IdentitiesSharee B.Houston, TX
Houston's Gluttonous Buffet Guide: 8 Places to Get Your Eat OnCorrie WritingHouston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Newly designed lock created by Houston couple aims to keep students safe if violence occurs on campus
HOUSTON – At the Imani School in southwest Houston, class is in session. But the lesson plan is centered around school safety. “That’s how times have changed,” principal Patricia Hogan Williams said. “Parents now, who may come to the school [now say] tell me about security. That in years past was never a part of the conversation.”
PHOTOS: Former Texans player’s home on the market in Bellaire for $2.1M
BELLAIRE, Texas – A former Houston Texans player leaving the Houston area has his Bellaire home on the market for $2,100,000. Realtor Donna Wilson of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty did not disclose the player’s name, but shared a look inside the home at 4532 Elm Street with photos from the listing.
Teen from Memorial HS is a SPEED CUBER
HOUSTON – As you know, it’s the first week of 2023, and we’ve been discussing new hobbies to try. Matt Lee is a local teen and junior from Memorial High School, and he shared his talented gift of ‘speed cubing’ with Derrick and Courtney. If...
Heads up, Blue Bell fans: A ‘much requested’ flavor is returning to stores for a limited time
HOUSTON – Blue Bell has announced the return of a much requested fan-favorite flavor: Tin Roof. Blue Bell described its limited-edition flavor this way on its website: “Vanilla flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating.”. The...
Sam Smith bringing ‘Gloria’ tour to Houston in September
HOUSTON – Sam Smith will embark on a set of stadium shows across North America this year to promote his forthcoming album “Gloria”. Smith’s 27-date trek kicks off July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami, followed by shows in Orlando, New York, Houston, Chicago, Toronto and more before wrapping up on Sept. 14 in Cuidad de Mexico.
KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Tomball Memorial’s Reed Odell
TOMBALL, Texas – This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Tomball Memorial’s Reed Odell. He’s a senior and is the anchor for the basketball team’s defense, according to his coach Matt Bailey. Odell averages for to five blocks a game now, Bailey said, adding that he’s had games where he’s had almost 10 blocks.
Kick Off to 2023 Live Racing Season: Sam Houston Race Park
The Houston Life team helped celebrate a brand new season of racing at Sam Houston Race Park. They’ll take us inside all of the racing action, teach how to place a bet and go behind the scenes with the horses and jockeys as they gear up for another fast paced season. Here’s what you need to know:
‘It’s unsanitary’: Residents in Cypress Creek Ranch subdivision left with piles of garbage
CYPRESS, Texas – Residents of a Cypress-area subdivision have had to contract a second garbage collector after they allege their initial one failed to collect trash for over three weeks. “This is food. This is starting to get a little bit of an odor,” said Bill Brown, a resident...
XFL Houston Roughnecks releases new schedule for 2023 season
HOUSTON – The Houston Roughnecks released its new schedule Thursday morning. The Roughnecks will have its first home game on Feb. 18 and face the Orlando Guardians. Week 2 (home): Roughnecks vs Arlington Renegades on Sunday, Feb. 26. Week 3 (home): Roughnecks vs San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, March...
‘It’s a huge waste of water’: Residents in west Houston concerned over water leak that has lasted several days
HOUSTON – Concerns are growing in a west Houston neighborhood over a water leak that has lasted for several days. Residents near the 1300 block of West Brooklake Drive said water began spewing from the ground on Sunday. “I feel like it’s a huge waste of water,” said resident...
A preview of RODEOHOUSTON’s 2023 star entertainer lineup announcement event
HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is all set to announce their 2023 star entertainment lineup this evening!. The big announcement will be made from a private media event at NRG Stadium starting at 7 p.m. during a live stream on the Rodeo’s Facebook page, and then once the announcement is made, it will be posted online at RodeoHouston.com and on their social media pages.
12-year-old girl shot multiple times by celebratory gunfire at New Year’s festivities in SW Houston
HOUSTON – When the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day, joy and excitement filled the Bellfort Village apartments complex. But one family who was there is now speaking out about the danger they say was also lurking in the crowd and almost cost them their loved one’s precious life.
Bond set at $1M for man accused of shooting mom, killing her boyfriend at west Houston home
HOUSTON – The man accused of shooting his mother and killing her boyfriend appeared in court early Saturday. Stephen Burkes, 27, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder. A judge gave Burkes a total bond of $1 million dollars. If bond is made, Burkes is...
Harris County judge makes history as youngest elected judge in the State of Texas
A Harris County judge made history Friday during her swearing-in ceremony. At 30 years old, Judge Katherine Thomas is now the youngest district court judge on the bench in the county. “As of today, I’m officially the youngest elected judge in the State of Texas, District Court judge,” said Thomas....
VIDEO: Woman who smelled ‘heavily of body odor’ tied to string of robberies in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Surveillance video has been released of a woman who is tied to a string of robberies in the Houston area, according to the Houston Police Department. In a recent robbery, on Dec. 19, around 8:30 p.m., the woman can be seen walking into the lobby of a hotel, located in the 5100 block of Hidalgo.
Listen up, drivers! Speed limit lowered on several roads in Austin County. Here’s what you should know
SEALY, Texas – If you’re planning to drive through Austin County, you may want to read this to avoid a speeding ticket. The Sealy Police Department announced Thursday that the speeding limit for several roads in Austin County has been lowered. TxDot has also installed the new signs...
Klein High’s King of the Mat: Wrestling is woven into McGuire’s DNA
The Klein High Bearkat Wrestling Room is where legends are made. Over decades, so many great wrestlers have honed their skills in the blue and gold mat room, and this season will be no different. This year’s alpha is senior Timothy McGuire, who took bronze at the 2022 UIL State...
Man shot in the stomach inside Houston store dies, police seeking information on man who pulled the gun
HOUSTON – A man shot in the stomach just north of downtown Houston died Wednesday night. Houston police said the shooting happened at a gas station located in the 1000 block of Hogan St. just after 9:40 p.m. The 26-year-old man was transported by ambulance and later died at...
Man walking to friend’s house struck, killed by HPD patrol vehicle in north Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – Family members identified the man who was struck by a Houston police officer in north Harris County late Wednesday. The crash happened in the 5500 block of Aldine Bender near Picton Drive at around 11:37 p.m. Officials with HPD said the officer was responding to a call...
2 vehicle rollover accident reported on IH-69 at US-90 in Fort Bend Co.; All passengers transported to hospitals
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Officials say four people have been transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in Fort Bend County on Saturday. According to police, the accident was reported on IH-69 at US-90 at around 2:45 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles. Police say the vehicle...
