Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Former Texans player’s home on the market in Bellaire for $2.1M

BELLAIRE, Texas – A former Houston Texans player leaving the Houston area has his Bellaire home on the market for $2,100,000. Realtor Donna Wilson of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty did not disclose the player’s name, but shared a look inside the home at 4532 Elm Street with photos from the listing.
Teen from Memorial HS is a SPEED CUBER

HOUSTON – As you know, it’s the first week of 2023, and we’ve been discussing new hobbies to try. Matt Lee is a local teen and junior from Memorial High School, and he shared his talented gift of ‘speed cubing’ with Derrick and Courtney. If...
Sam Smith bringing ‘Gloria’ tour to Houston in September

HOUSTON – Sam Smith will embark on a set of stadium shows across North America this year to promote his forthcoming album “Gloria”. Smith’s 27-date trek kicks off July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami, followed by shows in Orlando, New York, Houston, Chicago, Toronto and more before wrapping up on Sept. 14 in Cuidad de Mexico.
KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Tomball Memorial’s Reed Odell

TOMBALL, Texas – This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Tomball Memorial’s Reed Odell. He’s a senior and is the anchor for the basketball team’s defense, according to his coach Matt Bailey. Odell averages for to five blocks a game now, Bailey said, adding that he’s had games where he’s had almost 10 blocks.
Kick Off to 2023 Live Racing Season: Sam Houston Race Park

The Houston Life team helped celebrate a brand new season of racing at Sam Houston Race Park. They’ll take us inside all of the racing action, teach how to place a bet and go behind the scenes with the horses and jockeys as they gear up for another fast paced season. Here’s what you need to know:
XFL Houston Roughnecks releases new schedule for 2023 season

HOUSTON – The Houston Roughnecks released its new schedule Thursday morning. The Roughnecks will have its first home game on Feb. 18 and face the Orlando Guardians. Week 2 (home): Roughnecks vs Arlington Renegades on Sunday, Feb. 26. Week 3 (home): Roughnecks vs San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, March...
A preview of RODEOHOUSTON’s 2023 star entertainer lineup announcement event

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is all set to announce their 2023 star entertainment lineup this evening!. The big announcement will be made from a private media event at NRG Stadium starting at 7 p.m. during a live stream on the Rodeo’s Facebook page, and then once the announcement is made, it will be posted online at RodeoHouston.com and on their social media pages.
Klein High’s King of the Mat: Wrestling is woven into McGuire’s DNA

The Klein High Bearkat Wrestling Room is where legends are made. Over decades, so many great wrestlers have honed their skills in the blue and gold mat room, and this season will be no different. This year’s alpha is senior Timothy McGuire, who took bronze at the 2022 UIL State...
