Effective: 2023-01-08 06:44:00 Expires: 2023-01-09 18:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Guam FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Guam. Rota, Saipan and Tinian. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical disturbance interacting with a descending shearline. Model trends and most recent satellite interpretation consensus indicate rainfall amounts between 3 and 5 inches with locally heavier amounts in excess of 8 inches possible through late Monday afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

