weather.gov
Effective: 2023-01-08 06:44:00 Expires: 2023-01-09 18:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Guam FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Guam. Rota, Saipan and Tinian. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical disturbance interacting with a descending shearline. Model trends and most recent satellite interpretation consensus indicate rainfall amounts between 3 and 5 inches with locally heavier amounts in excess of 8 inches possible through late Monday afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2023-01-07 17:10:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-07 17:15:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sabana Grande; San German FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 515 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Sabana Grande and San German. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
