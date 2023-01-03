ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Police Hiding in Plain Sight Ticket 33,000 New York Drivers

Sneaky police officers helped hand out 33,000 tickets across the Empire State during the holidays. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced New York State Police issued over 30,000 tickets around the holidays and arrested nearly 500 Empire State drivers for impaired driving. Over 30,000 Tickets Handed Out Across New York State. Extra...
Happy New Year to 9 Of the Oldest Businesses in Upstate New York!

These businesses deserve a rousing cheer from all of us for their incredible accomplishment!. The past few years alone have not been easy or ideal for many businesses across the country. With the pandemic and lockdowns, unfortunately, many great and beloved small businesses have had to say goodbye to their customers.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in New York

Winter is here with us, a season synonymous with snowfall. Many states experience extremely snowy months, with massive snow covering the surface. Unfortunately, New York is among the states where snowing can get overboard due to low temperatures. So, which is the snowiest place in New York, otherwise known as...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Is There an ‘Unwritten’ Hubcap Rule in the Hudson Valley?

I'm curious how it got started and how people know how to do it. A few years ago I lost two of the hubcaps on my car after hitting a HUGE pothole in the area. I was so mad and to make matters worse it happened right after I just put new tires on my car. One of my coworkers noticed they were missing on my car when I pulled in later that day and at first started laughing, but then said something that really surprised me.
Many Upstate New York Workers Are Getting a Pay Raise, Are You?

New York officials have ordered employers to give many employees a raise. Some workers in our area will see a bump in their paychecks. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York State will continue with the $15.00 minimum hourly wage phase-in for upstate counties. "With inflation and a national labor...
New York Hometowns With the Most Murders in 2022

A number of New York hometowns topped the list of the most murders in the nation in 2022. Is your hometown on the list?. In late May 2022, New York Gov. Katy Hochul confirmed ten bills were introduced in the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly that lawmakers believe will tighten New York State's gun laws.
BUFFALO, NY
Ty D.

McDonald's Closes Over 10 Locations in New York: Is Your Favorite Restaurant Affected?

McDonald's, a popular fast food chain in the United States, has closed several locations in New York as of January 1st, 2023. These closures are due to renovations, and over 10 restaurants will be affected. The closures are located along the I-87 and I-90 highways, which are directed towards Albany and Rochester. The closures include Angola, DeWitt, Guilderland, Mohawk, Ontario, Port Byron, Schuyler, Warners, Malden, Modena, and Ramapo.
Item In Popular 1st Aid Kits Could Kill New York State Residents

An item found in first aid kits sold in New York is being recalled due to potentially dangerous contaminations. Xiamen, Fujian, GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. is voluntarily recalling a lot of Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream, 0.9 g single-use packets. Burn Cream Sold In New York Recalled. The...
therealdeal.com

Santos eviction drama shows how tenants exploit rent relief

Amid a reckoning over his largely fabricated resume, New York Representative-elect George Santos has managed to stir up a fresh scandal with the seemingly innocuous act of moving into his sister’s apartment. Santos, who once claimed to own 13 rental properties in New York, decried the state’s eviction moratorium...
waer.org

A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation

Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Bad News For Syrup Lovers In New York State?

Winter here in New York State sure has been interesting so far. The deadly blizzard that left mountains of snow across the Western New York area is now a memory and the piles of snow are melting. But what else is happening deep in the woods of the Empire State?
These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023

You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
The Ugliest Town In New York Is…..

We all know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Apparently, there is one town in New York that no beholder wants to have in their eyes. A new study came out showing the ugliest city in each state across the country and the one in New York might shock you, but if you have been there it might not!
ALBANY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
