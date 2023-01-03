Read full article on original website
WRAL
Closed landmark deli in Oberlin Village faces uncertain future
A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh's Oberlin road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November. It's roots go back more than a 100 years in the historically black community. A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh's Oberlin road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November....
alamancenews.com
After Burlington OKs incentives package, county commissioners will be asked later in Jan. to provide $630K for Alamance Foods expansion
Aside from the subsidies which Burlington’s city council signed off on this week, Alamance Foods has also secured a state-level job investment grant for up to $611,100, another $182,000 in state-sponsored job training, and it may be in the running for a state building reuse grant worth an additional $500,000.
WRAL
Orange County's 2023 living wage announced
Orange County Living Wage (OCLW) announced Friday its updated living wages for 2023, impacting around 9,000 workers. The board announced the 2023 living wage for hourly workers is now $16.60 per hour or $15.10 for employers who pay least half of their employee's health insurance costs. North Carolina's current minimum...
chathamjournal.com
NC Wildlife Commission announces 2023-2024 proposed rule changes
Raleigh, NC – Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced the 2023-2024 proposed changes to inland fishing, hunting, trapping, game land and other regulated activities, and the January 2023 public hearing schedule where they will receive comments. Three in-person public hearings are scheduled for:. Jan. 10, 2023, Craven...
Nearly half 911 operational positions are vacant in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has been reporting on staffing issues at the Durham 911 Center for more than a year and a half. Durham Reporter Sarah Krueger found that - despite acknowledgment of the problem from city leaders - the vacancies are increasing. New numbers posted this week...
alamancenews.com
Burlington couple loses appeal at N.C. Court of Appeals against city over taken alleyway
The state’s second-highest court has rejected an appeal by a couple in Burlington who sued the city in 2021 for using an alleyway they claimed to own to build a paved public walking path near Rockwood Acres subdivision. In the suit they had originally filed in Alamance County superior...
WRAL
OSHA, Chatham sheriff investigating death of worker who fell off Governor's Club
OSHA is investigating the death of a man who fell off a roof while working in Chatham County. 29-year-old Gabriel Strathern of Chapel Hill died December 14 while cleaning gutters in Governor's Club. Family members told WRAL News OSHA and the Chatham County Sheriff's office are investigating. Strathern leaves behind...
Asheboro man is the Quilt King
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dr. Scott Murkin traces his quilting back to his grandmother, helping her cut out patterns. “It was a puzzle to me to see how many pieces you could get out of the fabric without wasting any of it,” Murkin said. He didn’t start making quilts himself until years later after his […]
cbs17
Cumberland County has more than 1,000 without power, Duke Energy says
VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are without power in the state Wednesday afternoon, with a majority of outages coming in Cumberland County. Duke Energy’s power outage map currently shows at least 1,000 customers without power pegged just east of Fayetteville in Vander. The area stretches south through Judson and Cedar Creek. Power is projected to be out until at least 7 p.m., but could change.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
WXII 12
CDC raises multiple Piedmont Triad counties' COVID-19 level to high
N.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says some Piedmont Triad communities have a high level of COVID-19 spread and local doctors are asking people to take precautions. Doctors like Cynthia Snider, the medical director for infection prevention at Cone Health, are asking people to stay...
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
Car crashes into Durham house
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
cbs17
4-wheel eyesore: Fayetteville has spent $80k on stray shopping cart issues since 2020
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville has spent close to $80,000 dealing with stray shopping carts around the city. Between May 2020 and October 2022, city staff reported they collected more than 1,000 shopping carts abandoned across Fayetteville. The issue is not new. In 2019, Mayor Mitch...
WRAL
COVID programs wind down as federal funding runs out, local health departments could feel strain
RALEIGH, N.C. — Some of the COVID testing and treatment programs that North Carolinians have come to rely on are coming to an end this new year. WRAL News talked with North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Kody Kinsley about these changes. The federal funding that the...
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Hillsborough Commissioner Charged With DWI, Open Commissioner Seat, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including Hillsborough Town Commissioner Matt Hughes charged with a DWI, the application for the open Orange County Commissioner seat, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
WRAL
Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
Silas Creek Parkway lane closed on Thursday in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Repairs on a Winston-Salem water main will close the southbound lane on Silas Creek Parkway on Thursday, Jan. 5. The lane will be closed between Miller Street and Lockland Ave from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Winston-Salem/Forsyth Count Utilities (WSFC Utilities) also writes that if needed,...
Restaurant owner, community leader dies at 61
TRINITY, N.C. — Opening BBQ Joe's was owner Joe Housand's dream he ran alongside his son, Joe Housand III. "He wasn't worried about a dollar, he was worried about making sure people were happy," said Housand. Just like their names, running the popular BBQ restaurant is now being passed...
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago will take her first steps toward the possibility of freedom with a parole hearing after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her sentence. Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire […]
