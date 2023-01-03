ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Closed landmark deli in Oberlin Village faces uncertain future

A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh's Oberlin road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November. It's roots go back more than a 100 years in the historically black community. A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh's Oberlin road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November....
RALEIGH, NC
alamancenews.com

After Burlington OKs incentives package, county commissioners will be asked later in Jan. to provide $630K for Alamance Foods expansion

Aside from the subsidies which Burlington’s city council signed off on this week, Alamance Foods has also secured a state-level job investment grant for up to $611,100, another $182,000 in state-sponsored job training, and it may be in the running for a state building reuse grant worth an additional $500,000.
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL

Orange County's 2023 living wage announced

Orange County Living Wage (OCLW) announced Friday its updated living wages for 2023, impacting around 9,000 workers. The board announced the 2023 living wage for hourly workers is now $16.60 per hour or $15.10 for employers who pay least half of their employee's health insurance costs. North Carolina's current minimum...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chathamjournal.com

NC Wildlife Commission announces 2023-2024 proposed rule changes

Raleigh, NC – Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced the 2023-2024 proposed changes to inland fishing, hunting, trapping, game land and other regulated activities, and the January 2023 public hearing schedule where they will receive comments. Three in-person public hearings are scheduled for:. Jan. 10, 2023, Craven...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Asheboro man is the Quilt King

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dr. Scott Murkin traces his quilting back to his grandmother, helping her cut out patterns. “It was a puzzle to me to see how many pieces you could get out of the fabric without wasting any of it,” Murkin said. He didn’t start making quilts himself until years later after his […]
ASHEBORO, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County has more than 1,000 without power, Duke Energy says

VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are without power in the state Wednesday afternoon, with a majority of outages coming in Cumberland County. Duke Energy’s power outage map currently shows at least 1,000 customers without power pegged just east of Fayetteville in Vander. The area stretches south through Judson and Cedar Creek. Power is projected to be out until at least 7 p.m., but could change.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Car crashes into Durham house

DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Restaurant owner, community leader dies at 61

TRINITY, N.C. — Opening BBQ Joe's was owner Joe Housand's dream he ran alongside his son, Joe Housand III. "He wasn't worried about a dollar, he was worried about making sure people were happy," said Housand. Just like their names, running the popular BBQ restaurant is now being passed...
TRINITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy