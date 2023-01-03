ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

kduz.com

Clarence H. Rolf

Clarence H. Rolf, age 96, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Monday, January 9, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America with interment at Mau Memorial Cemetery in Norwood Young America. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia.
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, MN
kduz.com

Stearns Co House Fire

Fire destroyed a house in Stearns County Tuesday afternoon. At about 1pm, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a homeowner reporting that his garage had started on fire at 22238 Great Northern Drive in Wakefield Township. The Chain of Lakes Fire Department and the Stearns County...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Illegal dumping continues at Mcleod County Recycling sites, changes coming

Illegal dumping problems are persisting at drop off recycling sites in McLeod County. County staff checked the bins on Friday afternoon and found items that are prohibited from being dumped in the bins. Marc Telecky with McLeod County Environmental Services says this kind of dumping has been going on for some time now. Telecky says he will be working with the McLeod County Board of Commissioners soon to ask for changes to the rural collection bins program. He hopes these rule changes will stem the tide of illegal dumping in these recycling bins. A complete list of what is acceptable to dump in these bins is available at the McLeod County Website.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN

