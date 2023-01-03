Read full article on original website
Comedian Amber Ruffin tells 'The View' hosts Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are 'stark-raving normal'
Amber Ruffin, comedian and host of The Amber Ruffin Show, told the hosts of "The View" on Wednesday that Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were "stark raving normal."
Kathy Griffin says right-wing anger over Trump pic was expected. Left-wing? 'Too much'
Kathy Griffin is talking about the depths of her cancellation. Right-wing attacks were expected, she said, but the left-wing reactions did her in.
Why Did Trevor Noah Leave 'The Daily Show'?
After seven years as host, Trevor Noah has officially left "The Daily Show."
Andy Cohen Says ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Copied His ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Set
Andy Cohen is calling out The Late Late Show with James Corden for ripping off his Watch What Happens Live set. The Bravo star went on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast where he said his late-night show set a new standard. “I’m not a comedian [and] I think [WWHL is] a different type of talk show. I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is, and I would argue that Watch What Happens Live redefined what the late-night talk show is,” Cohen said on the iHeartMedia podcast that dropped on December 27. Cohen...
Trevor Noah Says Bye To 'Daily Show' In Teary-Eyed Tribute To Black Women
Noah replaced previous host Jon Stewart seven years ago.
Al Franken, who resigned from Senate after unwanted kissing claim, among guest ‘Daily Show’ hosts next year
Ten new guest "Daily Show" hosts were announced this week. One is former Democratic Senator Al Franken, another has compared Hispanic Republicans to suicidal roaches.
‘He’s Not Having It’: David Muir ‘Upset’ With ‘20/20’ Co-Anchor Amy Robach Over TJ Holmes Affair
20/20 star David Muir was not happy after finding out about his co-anchor Amy Robach’s secret six-month affair with GMA star TJ Holmes, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources close to the situation, Muir joins a list of ABC News employees who are upset about the drama Robach and Holmes have caused for the network. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach and Holmes have been secretly dating for the past six months while both were still legally married. Sources claim the two broke things off with their partners in August before anything became romantic. Robach and her husband are close to...
MSNBC boss lobbied ‘The View’ hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin after Tiffany Cross firing: report
The president of MSNBC, who has come under fire from black activists in recent weeks for firing anchor Tiffany Cross, reportedly visited the set of ABC’s “The View” and personally pleaded her case to co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin. Rashida Jones, the head of the left-leaning, Comcast-owned cable news outfit, was seen on the set of the ABC television daytime talk show on Nov. 7 having accompanied her star anchor, Nicolle Wallace, who was set to be interviewed on the air, according to a report. Sources told the news site Variety that Jones personally approached both Goldberg and Hostin separately and...
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Disgusting mystery shots make Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen gag on live TV
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen hosted CNN's New Year's Eve celebration and took non-alcoholic mystery shots at the top of each hour.
‘Jeopardy!’: Is Ken Jennings Taking a Break From Hosting the Show?
Jeopardy! might be in the midst of a host change with Ken Jennings taking a break from the show at this time. You might remember that both Jennings and Mayim Bialik signed on to be the permanent hosts of the show. But after the announcement came down, it was revealed that Jennings would take his stand behind the famed podium first.
'That's Not Right!': 'The View' Fans Slam Whoopi Goldberg For Majorly Snubbing Joy Behar On-Air
The View fans were left furious with Whoopi Goldberg after she failed to acknowledge her cohost's absence on the Monday, December 6, episode.As the filming began, it became visibly clear to audience members and viewers at home that there were four hosts at the table rather than the usual five. While the show's moderator, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin sat at the table ready to go, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar were MIA — thought Goldberg notably forgot about her longtime cohost."Hello hello, welcome to The View! Sara and Sunny are not here today, as you can...
Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death
Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93. Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor. "I...
Rosie O’Donnell’s son Blake engaged to girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt
Rosie O’Donnell’s family is expanding! The comedian’s youngest son, Blake O’Donnell, popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Teresa Garofalow Westervelt, Sunday night in New York City while attending Broadway’s “Phantom of the Opera” musical. “Last night – my son blake asked his gf teresa to marry him – and she said yes!!!” Rosie, 60, excitedly told her Instagram followers Monday, sharing a pic from the moment the smiling 23-year-old got down on one knee. “The crowd clapped – and hillary clinton was there too,” she added, making sure her post included a photo of the former United States Secretary of State posing...
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Why Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Will Still Go Rogue on New Year’s Eve – Especially After Ryan Seacrest’s Shady Comment
Ryan Seacrest's shady comment backing CNN's no-booze New Year's Eve probably just strengthened Andy Cohen's resolve to party harder with Anderson Cooper this year.
Prince Harry To Appear On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has scored itself a prince. Prince Harry will appear on the CBS late-night show on Tuesday January 10 to promote his memoir Spare. It marks the Prince’s first time visiting the show and second late-night appearance, having previously appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. It is his latest appearance on CBS, having appeared in a controversial interview with Oprah alongside his wife Meghan Markle, as well as an interview on 60 Minutes. Spare is published by Random House on January 10 and has already started to leak out with plenty of juicy tidbits. More from DeadlinePrince Harry Recounts Extraordinary Physical Attack By Prince William In New Memoir 'Spare'New Year's Specials With Ryan Seacrest, Miley Cyrus, Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Ring In Ratings Wins Across Broadcast, CablePrince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper Why He Decided To Speak Out Publicly Amid Criticism In '60 Minutes' Interview - UpdateBest of DeadlineTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries2022 The Year In Photos: Courtrooms, Kanye, Twitter, Tom Cruise & Zendaya
Whoopi Goldberg Doubles Down On Antisemitic Comments
Whoopi Goldberg says that the Holocaust wasn’t originally about race. Whoopi Goldberg reiterated her antisemitic comments on the Holocaust during a new interview with The Times. ABC previously suspended her from The View for claiming that the Holocaust wasn’t “about race,” earlier this year. Speaking to...
Dodgers News: George Lopez Revealed as Host of Chris Taylor Charity Event
Comedian George Lopez and country music star Brett Young will be on hand at Dodgers utilityman Chris Taylor's charity golf tournament next week.
