Seattle, WA

FOX Sports

Seahawks expect Lockett for finale despite another injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the second straight week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett expects to play despite his injury status being in question. Lockett was listed as questionable on Seattle’s final injury report of the regular season on Friday. He said he plans on playing despite a shin injury that led to another set of X-rays for the standout wide receiver.
ClutchPoints

“Why they make us beef?”: Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen sounds off on Sauce Gardner haters amid DROY race

The race for the Defensive Rookie of the Year trophy comes down to two stellar cornerbacks: Tariq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks and Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets. Both players have put together impressive seasons (even by veteran standards). Because of this race, many are pitting the two rookies against each other, especially online. However, their wholesome interaction that was caught by NFL Films proves that there’s no beef between these two.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks make 4 moves ahead of Week 18 matchup with Rams

The Seattle Seahawks have announced several moves ahead of tomorrow’s regular season finale against the LA Rams. Here’s who’s coming and going heading into Week 18. Running back Travis Homer has been placed on injured reserve, ending his season. He suffered an ankle injury against the Chiefs and was listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game. In 10 games he totaled 74 rushes on 19 yards and scored one touchdown as a receiver. Homer will become an unrestricted free agent in two months.
FOX Sports

Seahawks have eyes on playoffs, but Rams hoping to play spoiler

Playing at Lumen Field for the first time since the Seattle Seahawks unceremoniously released him during the offseason, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner looks forward to the opportunity to keep his former team out of the postseason. "To be in a position to spoil their playoffs hopes is always...
NBC Sports

When 49ers can learn NFC playoff schedule, first opponent

As the 49ers enter the final week of the regular season as NFC West champions, the only certainty is their first playoff game will be at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers’ seeding, as well as the date and time of their postseason opener, will be determined through the results of the Week 18 games.
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

