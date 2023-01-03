Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarooqSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
What to eat at Seattle's Pike Place MarketNick DaviesSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Will the Rams-Seahawks game be on TV in your area?
This weekend’s Rams-Seahawks game is one of many still with playoff implications, even if Los Angeles has already been eliminated from contention. The Seahawks are alive in the NFC race and need a win on Sunday afternoon, so their game against the Rams will still be broadcast in a few different parts of the country.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Lions Jared Goff Explains Pressure Playing Packers on SNF
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff explains the pressure the team is facing in the season finale playing the Green Bay Packers.
FOX Sports
Seahawks expect Lockett for finale despite another injury
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the second straight week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett expects to play despite his injury status being in question. Lockett was listed as questionable on Seattle’s final injury report of the regular season on Friday. He said he plans on playing despite a shin injury that led to another set of X-rays for the standout wide receiver.
Seahawks enter finale needing win over Rams, help from Lions
SEATTLE (AP) — Once all the games of Week 17 were settled, Quandre Diggs grabbed his phone and started firing off messages to the few players he still knows with his former team in Detroit. The Seattle Seahawks know they need help and Diggs wasn't shy about trying to...
“Why they make us beef?”: Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen sounds off on Sauce Gardner haters amid DROY race
The race for the Defensive Rookie of the Year trophy comes down to two stellar cornerbacks: Tariq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks and Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets. Both players have put together impressive seasons (even by veteran standards). Because of this race, many are pitting the two rookies against each other, especially online. However, their wholesome interaction that was caught by NFL Films proves that there’s no beef between these two.
Seahawks make 4 moves ahead of Week 18 matchup with Rams
The Seattle Seahawks have announced several moves ahead of tomorrow’s regular season finale against the LA Rams. Here’s who’s coming and going heading into Week 18. Running back Travis Homer has been placed on injured reserve, ending his season. He suffered an ankle injury against the Chiefs and was listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game. In 10 games he totaled 74 rushes on 19 yards and scored one touchdown as a receiver. Homer will become an unrestricted free agent in two months.
FOX Sports
Seahawks have eyes on playoffs, but Rams hoping to play spoiler
Playing at Lumen Field for the first time since the Seattle Seahawks unceremoniously released him during the offseason, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner looks forward to the opportunity to keep his former team out of the postseason. "To be in a position to spoil their playoffs hopes is always...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: Best bets for Titans-Jaguars, Seahawks-Rams, Colts-Texans
The final week of the NFL regular season is upon us and the College Football Playoff national championship will serve as an exclamation point to a busy weekend of football betting. Our best bets (40-34-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space...
NBC Sports
When 49ers can learn NFC playoff schedule, first opponent
As the 49ers enter the final week of the regular season as NFC West champions, the only certainty is their first playoff game will be at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers’ seeding, as well as the date and time of their postseason opener, will be determined through the results of the Week 18 games.
Seahawks host Rams with Seattle’s playoff hopes on the line
LOS ANGELES RAMS (5-11) at SEATTLE (8-8) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, FOX. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Seahawks by 6½. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Rams 6-9-1; Seahawks 7-9. SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 26-24. LAST WEEK: Rams lost to Chargers 31-10; Seahawks beat Jets 23-6. RAMS OFFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (29), PASS...
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0