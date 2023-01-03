ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect charged with murder in Port Wentworth shooting death of teen

By Emily Dietrich
 4 days ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Wentworth Police Department has charged one suspect with felony murder in relation to a shooting at the Wood Meadow Apartment complex.

According to police, the suspect was charged on Dec. 30.

The fatal shooting took place in late October. On October 22, 2022, officers were alerted to shots fired in the area of 1133 Coldbrook Station Circle at Wood Meadow Apartments. While on the scene, officers discovered 15-year-old Benjamin Amarie Overton on the ground. Overton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Port Wentworth Police Department did not release the name of the suspect being charged because the suspect was under 18.

Police say that this is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Port Wentworth Police Department at 912-964-4360 or submit a tip via the Port Wentworth PD Tip411 app or

Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.

