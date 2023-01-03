Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
Related
27 First News
Judith McElroy, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith McElroy of Sebring, Ohio passed away on January 4, 2023. She was born December 15, 1943. Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Judith...
27 First News
Francis “Fred” Hodos, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis F. “Fred” Hodos, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home. Fred was born on January 5, 1943 in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Susan Smyda Hodos. Fred was a devout Catholic and along with...
27 First News
Russell L. Blake, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell L. Blake, 99, formerly of Poland, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Windsor Medical Center, North Canton. He was born in Moundsville, West Virginia, on May 8, 1923, the son of Russell R. and Estella Blake. After graduation from Moundsville High School...
27 First News
Mary N. Penwell Lyda, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary N. Penwell Lyda passed away peacefully at her residence Monday, January 2, 2023. Mary was born November 21, 1947, in New Castle Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Harold “Gus” and Ceclia Norene Taafe Penwell. She was a 1966 graduate of Mohawk...
27 First News
John S. Robertson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On the evening of January 2, 2023, John S. Robertson passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 93. On January 17, 1929, George A. and Evelyn Shidler Robertson welcomed their third child, John Shidler Robertson. The family moved to Warren, Ohio when John was a young boy.
27 First News
Donna Ann (Fabian) Stas, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, January 5, 2023, Donna Ann Stas, age 73, of Austintown, passed away at home with her family by her side. She was born on November 15, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Joseph Anthony and Wilda Mae (Payne) Fabian. Donna attended East High School.
27 First News
Edward H. Greene, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward H. Greene, 88, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Edward was born July 6, 1934 in East Palestine, Ohio, a son of the late Harold and Florence (Glaser) Greene. He graduated from East Palestine High...
27 First News
Mark E. Renn, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark E. Renn, 63, of Warren passed away on Sunday morning, January 1, 2023, at Winsdor House of Champion. Mark was born on January 18, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Paul and Helen (Mamayek) Renn and was a lifelong area resident. At the...
27 First News
Karen Sue Hazen, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Sue Hazen, 64, of Canfield died unexpectedly Thursday morning, January 5 at her residence. Karen was born November 3, 1958, a daughter of the late George Albert and Dorothy Jean (Felger) Sigle and lived most of her life in this area. She graduated from...
27 First News
Lisa Collins, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Collins, 61, of Warren, Ohio passed on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born on August 25, 1961 in Ravenna, Ohio. Lisa worked at KFC, but was a long-time vocalist, who operated a DJ and Karaoke service with partner Tina, known as Movin’ On Up for several years. Her love for music brought joy to hundreds of friends and acquaintances, whom she dearly loved. She loved her dear friends, Teresa, Robin, Judy, and Candy, for decades. Lisa loved her three cats, Striper, Tramp and Frankie.
27 First News
Teri M. Virden, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teri M. Virden, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Alliance Community Hospital. She was born November 5, 1958, to the late Richard Wilson and Shirley (McIlvain) Wilson- Steed. Teri worked as a nursing aide at McCrea Manor and Sun Valley Nursing...
27 First News
James “Jim” W. Blair, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” W. Blair, 70, of Raymore, Missouri, formerly of the Youngstown/Warren area, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Jim was born May 11, 1952 in Warren, the son of Johnny and Mary “Midge” (Bortz)...
27 First News
Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, 47, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tracy was born October 15, 1975, in Youngstown, the daughter of John Ratliff and Bernice Bieganowski. She was a 1994 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident. She worked as a florist...
27 First News
Kerin Lee Denna, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kerin Lee Denna, 84, of Southington, Ohio passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home. She was born February 16, 1938, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late La Clair Arison O’Neal and the late Thelma Francis (McIntyre) O’Neal. Kerin’s life...
27 First News
Chandler Wilson Berliner, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chandler Wilson Berliner, 98 of Poland, formerly of Canfield died Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Wickshire Senior Living of Poland. Chandler Berliner, known as “Mr. B.”, was born July 25, 1924 in New York City, a son of the late Gustav and Alice Berliner.
27 First News
Joan Schell Brennan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Schell Brennan passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the age of 88. Joan was born January 2, 1935 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to the late Homer and Dorothy Weisen Schell. After graduating from Sharon High School in 1952, she continued her studies at Carnegie...
27 First News
Kenneth Wydell Shade, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Kenneth W. Shade will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Shade departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Arrangements handled...
27 First News
Victor Edward Truman Cecil, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor Edward Truman Cecil, 77, peacefully fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in his home in Niles, Ohio. He was born on May 8, 1945, in Massillon, Ohio to Edward and Margaret (Ruth) (Blackledge) Cecil. His parents gave him the unique middle names of Edward – in celebration of “V-E” (Victory in Europe) Day – and Truman – in honor of a shared birthday with much beloved President Harry S. Truman.
27 First News
Ronald Joseph “Mosch” Moschella, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Joseph Moschella, “Mosch”, 72, of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 with his loving family by his side at the Hospice House. Ron was born March 2, 1950 in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Harriet Moschella and was...
27 First News
Larry Gibbons, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Gibbons, 72, of Salem passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Larry was born in Alliance on November 4, 1950, the son of the late Wilson F. and Margaret (Howell) Gibbons. He was a 1970 graduate...
Comments / 0