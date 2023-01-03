MARION, IL – The Illinois Department of Central Management Services announced that the State of Illinois has received a donation of an office building in Marion from a limited liability company managed by Bob Blettner of the Blettner Group. The office building property, valued and recently appraised at $4.5 million, is approximately 51,000 square feet, and can accommodate 400 employees. The receipt of this property will allow the State the opportunity to provide upgraded facilities for the Department of Children and Family Services and one or more other State agencies. Currently, DCFS has two facilities in the Marion area, and the donated property will offer much improved space that will provide considerable operational savings and efficiencies. In addition, CMS will seek to consolidate additional leases in the area resulting in a potential annual savings of up to $1 million.

MARION, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO