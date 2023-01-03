Read full article on original website
wglc.net
Stage 212 is seeking directors for the 2024 season
LASALLE — Stage 212 is currently seeking director submissions for the 2024 season, including the Winter, Spring, Summer and fall slots. They are looking productions that are well-known, high recognizable musicals, dramas, and comedies. They are also looking for a 2023 and 2024 “Off-Season” production proposal. These productions are...
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say the DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene. Court documents unsealed Thursday say cellphone data show that 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger had visited the area near the home where the Nov. 13 attack occurred about a dozen times since June. A woman who lived at the victims’ home and who wasn’t harmed awoke early that morning and heard crying before seeing a masked man in black clothing walk past her and toward a sliding glass door, the court documents say. Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary.
State receives donation of office building in Marion for DCFS
MARION, IL – The Illinois Department of Central Management Services announced that the State of Illinois has received a donation of an office building in Marion from a limited liability company managed by Bob Blettner of the Blettner Group. The office building property, valued and recently appraised at $4.5 million, is approximately 51,000 square feet, and can accommodate 400 employees. The receipt of this property will allow the State the opportunity to provide upgraded facilities for the Department of Children and Family Services and one or more other State agencies. Currently, DCFS has two facilities in the Marion area, and the donated property will offer much improved space that will provide considerable operational savings and efficiencies. In addition, CMS will seek to consolidate additional leases in the area resulting in a potential annual savings of up to $1 million.
Lame-duck Illinois lawmakers vote themselves a 16% raise
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Democrats working in a lame-duck session left town for a weekend break Friday night — but not before voting on plans to give themselves a pay raise of nearly 16%. Legislation authorizing funds to be added for spending needs halfway through the state’s fiscal year includes an $11,655 raise in base pay, to $85,000. It won approval from the Democratic-controlled House by a 63-35 vote.A raise of 15.9% is unheard of in recent times. Secretive House action in 2019 inserted a 2.4% cost-of-living adjustment to increase base salaries to about $67,800. It was the first increase since 2008.
Illinois adds expanded bereavement leave rights
SPRINGFIELD – The new Illinois Family Bereavement Leave Act will expand unpaid leave rights for employees across the State. The act is an amendment that expands leave time requirements to cover pregnancy loss, failed adoptions or surrogacy agreements, unsuccessful reproductive procedures, and other diagnoses or events negatively impacting pregnancy or fertility. It also requires employers to provide leave time after the loss of family members previously not covered, including spouses, domestic partners, siblings, grandparents, and stepparents. Employees may take up to two weeks, or 10 working days, of unpaid leave time to attend a funeral, or to make arrangements necessitated by the death of the family member.
