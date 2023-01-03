Read full article on original website
Former Oklahoma QB Named Tennessee Offensive Coordinator
A former Sooners signal-caller will be the new offensive coordinator under fellow former OU quarterback Josh Heupel.
TCU Offensive Coordinator Had Harsh Message For Brother Lincoln Riley
In his first year as offensive coordinator at TCU, Garrett Riley has done one thing that his older brother Lincoln hasn't done: Gone with a team to a national championship game. But he had a message for his older brother ahead of Monday's game. Speaking to the media this week,...
Mississippi State assistant Steve Spurrier Jr expected to be hired as Tulsa OC
Mississippi State is losing a key offensive staffer. Steve Spurrier Jr, the team’s previous wide receiver’s coach, was hired by Tulsa to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. The expected move was first reported by Adam Rittenberg. Having spent the last three seasons with Mississippi State, Steve...
Can surging Runnin’ Utes get 100th Pac-12 win Thursday when Oregon State visits?
Runnin’ Utes can get to 6-0 in conference play for first time since 2008-09 if they can sweep Oregon State and Oregon this weekend.
TCU could become the first Texas school to win the CFP National Championship
FORT WORTH- Unranked entering the season, TCU is now headed to the College Football Playoff National Championship game for the first time in its school history. TCU, who went a perfect 12-0 en route to a Big 12 championship, defeated Michigan by a score of 51-45 in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. The game marks the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl in history.
247Sports
Frank Maile officially named new WSU EDGE coach
FRANK MAILE WAS officially named Washington State's new EDGEs coach on Friday in a release by the school. Maile, who has spent the past two seasons as Boise State's defensive line and associate head coach, resigned from BSU last month and replaces AJ Cooper who left for hometown ASU. "I...
247Sports
Runnin' Hoops Preview: Oregon State Beavers vs the Runnin' Utes
Editor’s Note: This piece was written by Andrew Crowley (@RunninHoops) With a shot at 5-0 in league play, the Runnin’ Utes will welcome in Oregon St. on Thursday night. Ted Robinson will have the call between the visiting Beavers and Runnin’ Utes while Matt Muehlebach serves as the analyst on the Pac-12 Networks broadcast.
WGMD Radio
Bobby Petrino joins Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M less than one month after accepting role at UNLV: report
It’s been less than one month since Bobby Petrino, the former Arkansas and Louisville head coach, accepted the offensive coordinator job at UNLV under head coach Barry Odom. Petrino has taken another job instead. Petrino is set to become the offensive coordinator for the Texas A&M Aggies under head...
