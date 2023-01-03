ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

California ramen bar opening soon in Johnson County, with more on the way in KC area

By Joyce Smith
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dx0J1_0k2FO0JQ00

Los Angeles-based Jinya Ramen Bar plans a mid-February opening in Overland Park’s Bluhawk.

The 3,000-square-foot restaurant, at 7761 W. 159th St., will have an open kitchen, full bar and patio. It will seat about 80 people inside, and 50 to 60 on the patio.

Menu items will include the Wonton Chicken Ramen (with chicken broth, wontons, spinach, green onion and thin noodles), and the Spicy Umami Miso Ramen (with pork broth, ground pork soboro, bean sprouts, green onion, bok choy, chili oil and thick noodles).

Under Chef’s Specials there’s the Miso Garlic Tan Tan (miso vegetable broth, pork soboro, bean sprouts, kikurage, green onion, chili oil, shredded dry chili and thick noodles).

Its chicken broth simmers for 16 hours, pork broth for 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgUu4_0k2FO0JQ00
Jinya small plates, from bottom clockwise: Jinya bun, spicy tuna and salmon cones, jalapeno corn and crispy rice with spicy tuna. Jinya Ramen Bar

Jinya’s plant-based offerings will include vegan ramen bowls, and Impossible tacos and rice bowls.

It also will have Brussels sprouts tempura, edamame, gyoza, mini tacos, salads, caramelized cauliflower, spicy tuna and salmon cones, pork spare ribs, Kobe hamburger steaks, takoyaki, panna cotta and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VkmF1_0k2FO0JQ00
Jinya’s takoyaki: battered octopus over egg tartar topped with Kewpie mayonnaise, okonomiyaki sauce, green onion and smoked bonito flakes. Jinya Ramen Bar

Drinks will include local craft beers, Japanese cocktails and whiskeys. The carbonated Toki Highball is served super-chilled from a dispenser.

Jinya founder Tomo Takahashi had restaurants in Tokyo before opening his first Jinya location in California about a decade ago. There are now 50 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Dave Sopark, who lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the area franchisee. He opened a Jinya in Tulsa in 2016 and then one in Oklahoma City in May.

“I got a chance to go to Kansas City before COVID and fell in love with it,” Sopark said. “It’s a nice town with a lot of things going for it.”

He plans to have up to four locations in the metro and is looking in the Country Club Plaza area, the Crossroads and Lee’s Summit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Advent Health Shawnee Mission tower gets $30 million overhaul

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Advent Health Shawnee Mission is getting ready to cut the ribbon on a $30 million dollar renovation that’s been decades in the making. The original hospital tower was built in 1972 and hasn’t been remodeled since. The renovation encompasses all patient rooms, corridors,...
SHAWNEE, KS
foodgressing.com

Kansas City Restaurant Week 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates

Kansas City Restaurant Week 2023 returns January 13 – 22, 2023. Celebrate Kansas City’s premier dining event at hundreds of restaurants throughout the metro. Show your support for KC’s restaurant industry and savor some of the finest plates the city has to offer, thanks to special multicourse menus available throughout the week. Plus, a portion of all proceeds benefit local charities.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End

Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

This 11-year-old’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee; Here’s how he hopes to extend the shelf life of his young family business

The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an amount that takes two to three hours The post This 11-year-old’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee; Here’s how he hopes to extend the shelf life of his young family business appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
27K+
Followers
846
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy