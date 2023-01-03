ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

2-year-old dead after crash in Midland County

By Maddy Bierster
 4 days ago

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) —DPS Troopers now tell us a 2-year-old is dead and four others are hurt after a crash in Midland County last month. The crash happened on East Business 20 and East State Loop 250.

Troopers say this happened on December 17th around 11 am.

The report shows, a Chevrolet Traverse was stopped at a stop light on the exit ramp of SL 250 and intersecting road BI-20.

That’s when Troopers say a Honda Accord was traveling westbound on BI-20 and struck the Traverse as it entered an intersection. Both drivers and three child passengers, ages seven, two, and one, were transported to Midland Memorial Hospital.

The 2-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock and died December 21st.

Everyone else in the accident is doing okay.

