5-year-old Mass. boy dies from injuries he suffered in Christmas Eve blaze

CHICOPEE, Mass. — A 5-year-old Massachusetts boy has died from the injuries he suffered in a house fire on Christmas Eve, authorities announced Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported structure fire in the area of 759 Chicopee Street just after 12 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2022, learned that a child was trapped inside the burning home, Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel P. Stamborski, Chicopee Police Chief Patrick J. Major, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said in a joint news release.

Firefighters made entry, rescued the boy, and he was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The boy has since passed away.

One other resident of the home and a firefighter suffered less serious injuries, while a dog and two cats perished in the blaze.

The fire caused significant damage to the three-story, multi-family home and about 15 people were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

