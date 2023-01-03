SBLive's Michigan high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 2)

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Dec. 26-Jan. 1)

1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (6-0)

Last week’s ranking: 2

Next game: Jan. 3 at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Ranking rationale: Brother Rice takes the top spot this week after getting two wins against quality opponents, including No. 3 Grand Blanc. Early on, it looks like the best team in the state.

2. Detroit U-D Jesuit (5-0)

Last week’s ranking: 1

Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Sterling Heights Stevenson

Ranking rationale: U-D Jesuit drops to the two spot, but through no fault of its own. Brother Rice just beat two really good teams this week.

3. Flint Beecher (3-0)

Last week’s ranking: 5

Next game: Jan. 4 vs. Flushing

Ranking rationale: Beecher moves back into the top three after two teams ahead of it lost. It’ll play its first game in almost three weeks this week.

4. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (3-1)

Last week’s ranking: 6

Next game: Jan. 6 vs. Detroit U-D Jesuit

Ranking rationale: Orchard Lake moves back into the top five after picking up two wins against quality opponents. Its got a huge matchup with U-D Jesuit this Friday.

5. Grand Blanc (3-1)

Last week’s ranking: 3

Next game: Jan. 3 vs. North Farmington

Ranking rationale: Grand Blanc dropped its first game of the year to the No. 1 team in the state, so it doesn’t fall too far in the rankings. It doesn’t get much of a break as it takes on North Farmington next.

6. Detroit Cass Tech (5-0)

Last week’s ranking: 7

Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Detroit Henry Ford

Ranking rationale: Cass Tech had a pretty good week, even beating a top 10 team in Grand Rapids Northview. It just misses out on the top five, however.

7. North Farmington (5-1)

Last week’s ranking: 9

Next game: Jan. 3 at Grand Blanc

Ranking rationale: North Farmington moves up two spots thanks to losses from some teams ahead of it. It’ll get a true test against Grand Blanc.

8. Muskegon (3-0)

Last week’s ranking: 12

Next game: Jan. 6 at Muskegon Reeths-Puffer

Ranking rationale: Muskegon jumps into the top 10 thanks in large part to a win in double overtime over Grand Rapids Catholic Central. That was one of the better games last week.

9. Warren De La Salle Collegiate (5-2)

Last week’s ranking: 4

Next game: Jan. 6 at Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

Ranking rationale: One of the tougher teams to rank this week, De La Salle lost to Grand Rapids Catholic Central last week. In the end, I opted to keep it in the top 10 because several other teams behind it lost as well, and I still believe it is one of the better teams in the state.

10. Grand Rapids Northview (5-1)

Last week’s ranking: 10

Next game: Jan. 6 at Lowell

Ranking rationale: Another tough team to rank, Northview stays put after losing to Cass Tech, who could very end up in the top five by this time next week.

11. Hamtramck (6-3)

Last week’s ranking: 11

Next game: Jan. 7 at Flint Hamady

Ranking rationale: Hamtramck is also staying out despite losing a game. It dropped a one-point heartbreaker to Port Huron Northern, but it also beat Grand Rapids Christian, so that evens things out.

12. Detroit Loyola (6-0)

Last week’s ranking: unranked

Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Livonia Franklin

Ranking rationale: Skyrocketing into the rankings this week is Detroit Loyola, who has started 6-0 and beat several good teams along the way.

13. Schoolcraft (5-1)

Last week’s ranking: 13

Next game: Jan. 3 at Hudsonville Unity Christian

Ranking rationale: Schoolcraft stays put despite losing its first game of the season to Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern in overtime. It’s still one of the better teams on the west side of the state in my eyes.

14. East Lansing (4-1)

Last week’s ranking: 17

Next game: Jan. 3 at Saline

Ranking rationale: Moving back into the top 15 is East Lansing after picking up a couple of wins last week.

15. Detroit Catholic Central (4-2)

Last week’s ranking: 18

Next game: Jan. 10 vs. Detroit U-D Jesuit

Ranking rationale: DCC moves back into the top 15 after beating a previously ranked Ecorse team to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

16. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (1-3)

Last week’s ranking: 16

Next game: Jan. 3 at East Grand Rapids

Ranking rationale: Catholic Central finally got its first win of the year, and it was against a top five team in Warren De La Salle Collegiate. That’s enough for it to avoid dropping even further in the Power 25.

17. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (3-1)

Last week’s ranking: 14

Next game: Jan. 6 at Fruitport Calvary Christian

Ranking rationale: Tri-unity Christian falls three spots after losing to Muskegon Mona Shores.

18. Onsted (5-1)

Last week’s ranking: 15

Next game: Jan. 5 at Hillsdale

Ranking rationale: Onsted also fall three spots after losing to Olivet at home.

19. Detroit Martin Luther King (1-3)

Last week’s ranking: 8

Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Detroit Southeastern

Ranking rationale: Detroit King found two teams to play during its long break before the new year and lost to both of them. Detroit Henry Ford and Warren Lincoln are both pretty good teams, but now, at 1-3, King is in danger of falling out of the Power 25.

20. Hudsonville Unity Christian (1-3)

Last week’s ranking: 20

Next game: Jan. 3 vs. Schoolcraft

Ranking rationale: Unity Christian stays put after taking the week off. It has a chance to regain some ground with a win over Schoolcraft.

21. Benton Harbor (2-1)

Last week’s ranking: 21

Next game: Jan. 9 vs. St. Joseph

Ranking rationale: Benton Harbor also stays where it’s at. It’s off once again this week before taking on St. Joseph next Monday.

22. Ann Arbor Huron (5-0)

Last week’s ranking: unranked

Next game: Jan. 10 at Monroe

Ranking rationale: Ann Arbor Huron is our other new entry this week. It has also beat some good teams on the way to a 5-0 start.

23. Oak Park (3-1)

Last week’s ranking: 22

Next game: Jan. 6 vs. Redford Union

Ranking rationale: Oak Park suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Macomb Dakota. It falls one spot because of it.

24. Grand Rapids Christian (3-1)

Last week’s ranking: 23

Next game: Jan. 6 vs. Byron Center

Ranking rationale: Grand Rapids Christian also suffered its first loss, losing to Hamtramck. It’ll look to get back on track against Byron Center.

25. Escanaba (3-1)

Last week’s ranking: 25

Next game: Jan. 2 vs. Negaunee

Ranking rationale: Escanaba clings on to its spot in the Power 25 for another week. It’s got three games this week, so it’s sink or swim for it.