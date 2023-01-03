Read full article on original website
13 Concerts To Catch Around D.C. In January
BUFFALO NICHOLS: “I want more Black people to hear themselves in this music that is truly theirs,” blues musician Buffalo Nichols says on his website. The Houston-born, Milwaukee-raised musician uses little more than his guitar and his unforgettable voice to craft stripped-down blues numbers about love, loss, and the perils and triumphs that accompany being Black in America. (Kennedy Center; Friday, Jan. 6; FREE)
mocoshow.com
Kung Fu Tea Has Opened in Olney
In November 2021 we let you know that Kung Fu Tea signed on to take over the location that’s as recently home to Yogi Berry, next to Starbucks in the same shopping center as Cava Mezze, CVS, and Cafe Rio at 3128 Olney Sandy Spring Road. After a few delays, the bubble tea spot is now open.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Dog Haus Biergarten is Opening a College Park Location
Back in May, Dog Haus announced that the company has executed a development agreement with local franchisees Faizan and Adila Khan to to open 15 new Dog Haus locations over the next five years. Cities listed include Annapolis, Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick and Germantown. No specific information has been released on dates and locations, but now we know that a new College Park location will be opening soon will open in the new City Hall complex at 7401 Baltimore Ave.
mocoshow.com
Celebrate Rockville’s Asian Cultures and Lunar New Year
Per the City of Rockville: Rockville rings in the Year of the Rabbit this month with performances and interactive displays, at the city’s Lunar New Year celebration. The annual celebration, organized by the city in partnership with Rockville’s Asian Pacific American Task Force, will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Thomas S. Wootton High School, 2100 Wootton Parkway. Admission is free.
mocoshow.com
KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot Moves Closer Toward Opening in Germantown
Last summer we let you know that KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot will be opening a second MoCo location, taking over the space that was previously occupied by Honey Pig at 19727 Frederick Rd #1337 in the Fox Chapel shopping center. Honey Pig closed permanently in November of 2021 after five years at the location. The restaurant, which is not owned by the same franchisee as the Rockville location, is moving closer towards opening as it has a hearing for a Class B, Beer, Wine & Liquor License at 11:30am on January 19th. An expected opening date is not yet available.
theburn.com
Rai’s Pour House opens today in Sterling
A new restaurant and bar is opening its doors to the general public for a soft opening starting today — Friday, January 6. We’re talking about Rai’s Pour House in Sterling. We first told you about Rai’s back in April. It’s the latest project from Basil Kuhn...
hyattsvillewire.com
Gourmet Hot Dog Eatery Coming to College Park
Gourmet hot dog and burger joint Doghaus Biergarten is coming to College Park. The California-based chain, which has 89 locations across the country, will open in the new city hall complex at 7401 Baltimore Ave. The eatery serves hormone- and antibiotic-free all-beef hot dogs, sausages, burgers and chicken on King’s...
mocoshow.com
Dominic’s Italian Grille in Colesville Has Closed Permanently
Dominic’s Italian Grille, located at 12854 New Hampshire Ave in Colesville, has closed permanently. A post was made on the Dominic’s Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon, stating the following:. “Simply- Thank you and so long.❤️. ~Gary~. The daytime cook”. When a commenter asked if Gary was leaving...
Sears about to close final Maryland store
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick has been here since 1978, but this is its last week in business. “I […]
Women entrepreneurs take root in Charles Town
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The new year is a fresh start for all of us, and some women entrepreneurs are looking for business success in Charles Town. Take Bethany Starkey, for instance. She has a nose for fashion — just before the pandemic, she drew up a business plan based on her […]
mocoshow.com
85,000 Square Foot Infill High Bay, Last-Mile Industrial Building in Gaithersburg Has Sold
Edge Capital Markets recently brokered the sale of 7601 Lindbergh Drive, an approximately 85,000 square foot high-bay, infill industrial asset in Gaithersburg’s Montgomery Airpark. 7601 Lindbergh has been occupied by Builders Design, LLC for more than 30years. Constructed in 1988, the building sits on 4.15 acres of I-L zoning, is equipped with 30-foot ceiling heights and four dock-high loading doors. 7601 Lindbergh is located in the Montgomery Airpark, and just 5 miles from Interstates 270, and the ICC (MD-200) which provide immediate access to a dense population of over one million residents in Montgomery County and the affluent northwest suburbs of Washington, D.C.
The Caribbean Market, Negril Selected in “Best of Jamaica in Washington D.C.” Poll
The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. The Caribbean Market in Takoma Park has been named the winner in the “Where is the Best Place to Buy Jamaican Groceries?” category in the Best of Jamaica in Washington D.C. poll on the website jamaicans.com:
Fairfax Times
As TJHSST is investigated, an email from 2020 reveals a ‘pattern and practice’ of hiding awards
This week, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares walked through the glass doors of the Korean Community Center off Little River Turnpike, the dome of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology visible through the window, and with him stood five parents of current and former students at TJ, as the school is known locally.
mocoshow.com
Three New Tenants Sign On at 12301 Old Columbia Pike
Edge has brokered three new leases at 12301 Old Columbia Pike in the area between White Oak, Fairland, and Calverton (all considered Silver Spring) in Montgomery County. Dance Silver Spring, LLC, an upscale dance studio for children and adults that operates more than 300 studios worldwide, was represented by Jonathan Hamburger of CBRE. Graphic Communications Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union that represents more than 60,000 workers in all craft and skill areas in the printing and publishing industries, and Habesha Spring Driving School, a professional driving school that offers a variety of driving classes for students of all ages were self-represented and are among the new tenants in the building.
This Quaint Town In West Virginia Looks Straight Out Of A Storybook & Has Amazing Nature Views
If you're adventurous and enjoy road trips to offbeat and not-so-touristy destinations, there's a quaint town in West Virginia that could become one of your favorite spots to visit, as it's stocked with interesting anecdotes from U.S. history, lots of ghost stories, and it’s also the perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts.
Nottingham MD
Maryland town ranked among best places in U.S. to find a job
BALTIMORE, MD—With the unemployment rate at 3.7 percent and employers planning to hire 15 percent more new graduates from the Class of 2023 than they did from the Class of 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best Places to Find a Job. One Maryland town made the list.
mocoshow.com
Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
ourcommunitynow.com
Maryland Mansions: An Elegant Waterfront Edgewater Estate for $5M
Check out this beautiful Edgewater home for waterfront living at its best. When it comes to getting away from it all, the hamlet of Edgewater has some of the prettiest views in all of Maryland. 29 Homeport Drive is located on the banks of South River and is currently listed for $5,000,000 by Compass. That's quite a bargain for a 5-bedroom home with direct river access and over 6 acres of prime waterfront land.
mocoshow.com
Applications for the Montgomery County Virtual Academy (2023-2024 School Year) Open January 5
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is planning for the start of the upcoming school year 2023 – 2024, including the Montgomery Virtual Academy (MVA). The MVA is part of the continuum of digital learning opportunities offered to students and part of the choice programs in MCPS. The primary focus...
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
