Germantown, MD

DCist

13 Concerts To Catch Around D.C. In January

BUFFALO NICHOLS: “I want more Black people to hear themselves in this music that is truly theirs,” blues musician Buffalo Nichols says on his website. The Houston-born, Milwaukee-raised musician uses little more than his guitar and his unforgettable voice to craft stripped-down blues numbers about love, loss, and the perils and triumphs that accompany being Black in America. (Kennedy Center; Friday, Jan. 6; FREE)
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Kung Fu Tea Has Opened in Olney

In November 2021 we let you know that Kung Fu Tea signed on to take over the location that’s as recently home to Yogi Berry, next to Starbucks in the same shopping center as Cava Mezze, CVS, and Cafe Rio at 3128 Olney Sandy Spring Road. After a few delays, the bubble tea spot is now open.
OLNEY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Dog Haus Biergarten is Opening a College Park Location

Back in May, Dog Haus announced that the company has executed a development agreement with local franchisees Faizan and Adila Khan to to open 15 new Dog Haus locations over the next five years. Cities listed include Annapolis, Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick and Germantown. No specific information has been released on dates and locations, but now we know that a new College Park location will be opening soon will open in the new City Hall complex at 7401 Baltimore Ave.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Celebrate Rockville’s Asian Cultures and Lunar New Year

Per the City of Rockville: Rockville rings in the Year of the Rabbit this month with performances and interactive displays, at the city’s Lunar New Year celebration. The annual celebration, organized by the city in partnership with Rockville’s Asian Pacific American Task Force, will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Thomas S. Wootton High School, 2100 Wootton Parkway. Admission is free.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot Moves Closer Toward Opening in Germantown

Last summer we let you know that KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot will be opening a second MoCo location, taking over the space that was previously occupied by Honey Pig at 19727 Frederick Rd #1337 in the Fox Chapel shopping center. Honey Pig closed permanently in November of 2021 after five years at the location. The restaurant, which is not owned by the same franchisee as the Rockville location, is moving closer towards opening as it has a hearing for a Class B, Beer, Wine & Liquor License at 11:30am on January 19th. An expected opening date is not yet available.
GERMANTOWN, MD
theburn.com

Rai’s Pour House opens today in Sterling

A new restaurant and bar is opening its doors to the general public for a soft opening starting today — Friday, January 6. We’re talking about Rai’s Pour House in Sterling. We first told you about Rai’s back in April. It’s the latest project from Basil Kuhn...
STERLING, VA
hyattsvillewire.com

Gourmet Hot Dog Eatery Coming to College Park

Gourmet hot dog and burger joint Doghaus Biergarten is coming to College Park. The California-based chain, which has 89 locations across the country, will open in the new city hall complex at 7401 Baltimore Ave. The eatery serves hormone- and antibiotic-free all-beef hot dogs, sausages, burgers and chicken on King’s...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Dominic’s Italian Grille in Colesville Has Closed Permanently

Dominic’s Italian Grille, located at 12854 New Hampshire Ave in Colesville, has closed permanently. A post was made on the Dominic’s Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon, stating the following:. “Simply- Thank you and so long.❤️. ~Gary~. The daytime cook”. When a commenter asked if Gary was leaving...
COLESVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Sears about to close final Maryland store

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick has been here since 1978, but this is its last week in business. “I […]
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

Women entrepreneurs take root in Charles Town

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The new year is a fresh start for all of us, and some women entrepreneurs are looking for business success in Charles Town. Take Bethany Starkey, for instance. She has a nose for fashion — just before the pandemic, she drew up a business plan based on her […]
CHARLES TOWN, WV
mocoshow.com

85,000 Square Foot Infill High Bay, Last-Mile Industrial Building in Gaithersburg Has Sold

Edge Capital Markets recently brokered the sale of 7601 Lindbergh Drive, an approximately 85,000 square foot high-bay, infill industrial asset in Gaithersburg’s Montgomery Airpark. 7601 Lindbergh has been occupied by Builders Design, LLC for more than 30years. Constructed in 1988, the building sits on 4.15 acres of I-L zoning, is equipped with 30-foot ceiling heights and four dock-high loading doors. 7601 Lindbergh is located in the Montgomery Airpark, and just 5 miles from Interstates 270, and the ICC (MD-200) which provide immediate access to a dense population of over one million residents in Montgomery County and the affluent northwest suburbs of Washington, D.C.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Three New Tenants Sign On at 12301 Old Columbia Pike

Edge has brokered three new leases at 12301 Old Columbia Pike in the area between White Oak, Fairland, and Calverton (all considered Silver Spring) in Montgomery County. Dance Silver Spring, LLC, an upscale dance studio for children and adults that operates more than 300 studios worldwide, was represented by Jonathan Hamburger of CBRE. Graphic Communications Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union that represents more than 60,000 workers in all craft and skill areas in the printing and publishing industries, and Habesha Spring Driving School, a professional driving school that offers a variety of driving classes for students of all ages were self-represented and are among the new tenants in the building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland town ranked among best places in U.S. to find a job

BALTIMORE, MD—With the unemployment rate at 3.7 percent and employers planning to hire 15 percent more new graduates from the Class of 2023 than they did from the Class of 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best Places to Find a Job. One Maryland town made the list.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ourcommunitynow.com

Maryland Mansions: An Elegant Waterfront Edgewater Estate for $5M

Check out this beautiful Edgewater home for waterfront living at its best. When it comes to getting away from it all, the hamlet of Edgewater has some of the prettiest views in all of Maryland. 29 Homeport Drive is located on the banks of South River and is currently listed for $5,000,000 by Compass. That's quite a bargain for a 5-bedroom home with direct river access and over 6 acres of prime waterfront land.
EDGEWATER, MD

