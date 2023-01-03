Read full article on original website
Grow A Set
3d ago
the temp positions where you work crazy hours and are promised insurance and never get it? those positions?
WEAU-TV 13
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Evers declares Wisconsin energy emergency, cites weather challenges
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, Jan. 6 signed an executive order, declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. In a news release, the governor's office said persistent challenges caused by weeks of severe winter weather have impacted the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.
WEAU-TV 13
WDVA asking people to send Valentine’s Day cards to veterans
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is asking for people to send Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living at their skilled care Homes in Chippewa Falls, King, and Union Grove. “While it may seem like a small gesture, these small acts of kindness can really make...
spectrumnews1.com
Pharmacists say demand for COVID-19 vaccines is dwindling in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Even as new variants of COVID-19 continue to develop, including the recently discovered omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, some pharmacists said they have seen a decline in demand for COVID-19 vaccines. Scott Hoff is a pharmacist at Moreland Plaza Pharmacy in Waukesha, Wis. Hoff said that when coronavirus...
Gov. Evers declares energy emergency; weather impacting residential heating fuel
Gov. Evers says the weather is continuing to have an impact on the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.
Wisconsin farmers scramble to keep up with demand for eggs
A combo of inflation, bird flu, and high demand is pushing the price of eggs past $5 a dozen at some grocery stores.
Finance committee blocks $15.5m conservation purchase
Members of the Legislature's powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the DNR's policy board in October signed off on the purchase in the Pelican River Forest, agreeing to use $10.8 million in federal dollars with the rest coming from the state's stewardship program. But state Sen. Mary Felzkowski said Thursday that she and other other members of the Joint Committee on Finance have objected to using any state dollars for the easement.
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of New Bond Scam
If there's anything we've learned over the past few years, it is that scams do not stop or slow down for anyone! Even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, scammers did not let up and now the scams just keep coming. There were many local scams in 2022 unrelated...
wearegreenbay.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases1,727,9511,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated3,606,992 (61.8%)3,606,830 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,067,939 (18.3%)1,046,979 (18.0%) COVID-19...
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. DHS urges Wisconsinites to test their homes, buildings for radon
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Jan. 2023 is National Radon Action Month. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Wis. DHS is encouraging residents as well as business owners to test their homes and buildings for radon. Exposure to radon is the second-leading cause of...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 7 Things Away In Wisconsin
It goes without saying, but there are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away like glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away for each state. Some things, however, can get...
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
WSAW
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a five-year term by former Republican Gov. […] The post Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Wisconsin
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
WEAU-TV 13
Open enrollment deadline for Wisconsin health coverage ends in 10 days
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - With only ten days to go, Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek urges Wisconsinites that need health insurance coverage, to apply and get coverage before the annual open enrollment period ends. Right now, Wisconsinites are eligible to sign up for one of the health plans available on the...
WSAW
Farm-fresh eggs are more affordable than store-bought
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Groceries in general are more expensive than they were a year ago, but it’s never more apparent than with something that we used to take for granted as an affordable source of protein. Things like eggs are almost double what they cost a year ago....
This Wisconsin County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
WEAU-TV 13
Wildlife stamp applications for wild turkey, pheasant, and waterfowl now open
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced Friday that the application period for Wisconsin wild turkey, pheasant, and waterfowl stamp funding is now open and will run through Feb. 10. Stamp funds are available to non-profit conservation organizations, tribes, and government organizations focused on habitat development, management, preservation, restoration,...
