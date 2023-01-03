ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

charlestondaily.net

Charleston Business for Sale: Board & Brush Creative Studio – DIY Workshop – Asking $30K

Board & Brush is in Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchises, and ranked #1 in DIY / Paint & Sip Studios. We specialize in instruction to build on-trend, farmhouse-classic, inspirational pieces of décor for your home, office or cottage. Our studio offers a vintage, timeless look with accents of black and weathered wood to help cultivate your inner DIY design skills. And each hands-on wood sign workshop teaches you the techniques needed to create a custom piece that looks professionally made.
CHARLESTON, SC
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Mount Pleasant

Do you ikely require a whole list of the best quality hotel in the Mount Pleasant local area? You are going to know a hotel whole list in Mount Pleasant. You will get a directions, Web Page info, approximate regular users reviews, Telephone, and also a direction link from your location. This info has been gathered from these hotel ‘, official page.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Family travels from Ohio to watch 24 C-17 fly across Lowcountry

Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — 24 C-17 flew across the Lowcountry on Thursday morning for a mission generation exercise. The 437th wing has 41 C-17. Altogether, those planes value at around 9.2 billion dollars or 212 million per aircraft. Each C-17 can cruise 500 miles per hour at 28,000 feet.
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Gathering to commemorate Jan. 6 attack held in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A small rally held Friday night in downtown Charleston commemorated the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Around a dozen people could be seen gathered for the Our Freedoms, Our Vote rally, which took place across the country. The event featured several...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Summerville cat cafe set to open its doors Friday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville cafe is offering patrons a chance to make some furry feline friends. When Mews and Brews opens its doors on Friday it will be the first cat cafe in town. The cafe will be stocked with prepackaged food and drink and feature a “cat...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Mount Pleasant forming new citizen-led green commission

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says the commission is being formed to keep the town beautiful and green. Mount Pleasant leaders say they are working to conserve greenspace throughout town. “We have a lot of natural resources in Mount Pleasant,” Haynie said, “and we’re skirted by them. Marsh on three […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In South Carolina

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

C-17s take flight over the Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large C-17 formation flew over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge on Thursday as part of a Joint Base Charleston training exercise. The formation of more than 20 C-17 aircraft from the 437th Airlift Wing traveled north over the bridge from the direction of the Atlantic Ocean where they first organized […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Career expo, job fair coming to Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Lowcountry agencies are sponsoring a career expo and job fair January 10 in Moncks Corner. The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Father to Father Inc., and Goodwill will host the event at Father to Father Inc. (235 N. Highway 17) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Page’s Okra Grill to temporarily close for renovations

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular Mount Pleasant restaurant will temporarily close while it undergoes refurbishment this month. Page’s Okra Grill will shut down operations at its Coleman Boulevard location on Wednesday, January 4. The restaurant said it needed to make improvements to the more than 50-year-old building to ensure they continue making guests […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

Charleston International Airport reports 15% increase in holiday travelers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston International Airport (CHS) on Tuesday released data from a two-week period surrounding the 2022 winter holidays. According to the data, 96,585 passengers boarded planes at CHS between December 19 and January 1, 2022. Despite the winter storm that snarled travel across the country and...
CHARLESTON, SC

