Thomasina Stokes Marshall, former Mount Pleasant councilwoman passes
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomasina Stokes Marshall, known for her role on the Mount Pleasant town council and co-founder of the African American Settlement Commission, has died. The African American Historic Settlement Commission broke the news of her passing Saturday. Marshall had an expansive role on the Mount Pleasant town council. She was the first […]
charlestondaily.net
abcnews4.com
Family travels from Ohio to watch 24 C-17 fly across Lowcountry
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — 24 C-17 flew across the Lowcountry on Thursday morning for a mission generation exercise. The 437th wing has 41 C-17. Altogether, those planes value at around 9.2 billion dollars or 212 million per aircraft. Each C-17 can cruise 500 miles per hour at 28,000 feet.
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
live5news.com
Gathering to commemorate Jan. 6 attack held in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A small rally held Friday night in downtown Charleston commemorated the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Around a dozen people could be seen gathered for the Our Freedoms, Our Vote rally, which took place across the country. The event featured several...
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
Outer Banks, country music star to perform at Isle of Palms event
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A cast member on the locally-filmed Netflix series Outer Banks and country music artist will perform Saturday at a charity event on the Isle of Palms. Charles “Chip” Esten, who plays Ward Cameron on the series, is hosting an intimate concert at The Refuge. The event is part of […]
live5news.com
Summerville cat cafe set to open its doors Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville cafe is offering patrons a chance to make some furry feline friends. When Mews and Brews opens its doors on Friday it will be the first cat cafe in town. The cafe will be stocked with prepackaged food and drink and feature a “cat...
Mount Pleasant forming new citizen-led green commission
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says the commission is being formed to keep the town beautiful and green. Mount Pleasant leaders say they are working to conserve greenspace throughout town. “We have a lot of natural resources in Mount Pleasant,” Haynie said, “and we’re skirted by them. Marsh on three […]
Monthly drive-thru food distributions planned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Azalea Drive Church of Christ will host drive-thru food distributions for the community starting in January. The distributions will happen every third Thursday of each month, including these dates: • January 19• February 16• March 16• April 20• May 18• June 15• July 20• August 17• September 21• October 19• […]
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In South Carolina
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
abcnews4.com
More than 20 C-17 aircraft fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Be sure to wave hello to ABC News 4's Trooper Bob, who will be flying in Thursday morning's C-17 formation over the Ravenel Bridge. About 24 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft will fly over the bridge heading north at 11 a.m. We'll have a livestream of...
C-17s take flight over the Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large C-17 formation flew over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge on Thursday as part of a Joint Base Charleston training exercise. The formation of more than 20 C-17 aircraft from the 437th Airlift Wing traveled north over the bridge from the direction of the Atlantic Ocean where they first organized […]
counton2.com
Career expo, job fair coming to Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Lowcountry agencies are sponsoring a career expo and job fair January 10 in Moncks Corner. The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Father to Father Inc., and Goodwill will host the event at Father to Father Inc. (235 N. Highway 17) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
live5news.com
Over 2,800 parking tickets could lead to towing, city of Charleston says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says after months of handing out hundreds of parking tickets on King Street between Spring and Calhoun, folks might start to see their cars towed. “Our goal has been and always will be to keep that area safe,” Luther Reynolds, Chief of...
Downed power-lines closed portion of Folly Road Blvd Saturday morning
UPDATE 1:58 p.m.: All lanes are open to traffic. — UPDATE 12:30 p.m.: CPD reported the reopening of one lane on Folly Road Blvd.. — CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police closed Folly Road Boulevard between Wesley Drive and Fenwick Drive following a crash Saturday morning. According to the Charleston Police Department, a car crash […]
NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC
Delores Whack, 67, is on a mission to prove that it's never too late to reach your goals. For her, that dream was to obtain a college degree for the very first time. The post NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Page’s Okra Grill to temporarily close for renovations
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular Mount Pleasant restaurant will temporarily close while it undergoes refurbishment this month. Page’s Okra Grill will shut down operations at its Coleman Boulevard location on Wednesday, January 4. The restaurant said it needed to make improvements to the more than 50-year-old building to ensure they continue making guests […]
counton2.com
Charleston International Airport reports 15% increase in holiday travelers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston International Airport (CHS) on Tuesday released data from a two-week period surrounding the 2022 winter holidays. According to the data, 96,585 passengers boarded planes at CHS between December 19 and January 1, 2022. Despite the winter storm that snarled travel across the country and...
