Madison teen arrested after high-speed chase in Columbia County

DEFOREST, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Madison teen Sunday who they said led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

Just after 11 p.m., deputies received reports of people looking in cars along Arbor Valley Road north of Lodi. Two suspicious vehicles were found in the area, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox.

When deputies arrived on scene, both vehicles left and a chase ensued. Officials said both vehicles were later determined to be stolen.

Deputies followed the vehicles onto eastbound I-90/94. At one point, the suspects allegedly reached speeds of 115 mph. The chase, which spanned 15 miles, ended after the Hyundai exited onto County Highway V near Deforest and hit a light post.

Officials said the driver of the Hyundai was a 14-year-old from Madison. He was uninjured, but taken to a local hospital for clearance. He was arrested and faces charges of operating a motor vehicle without consent, operating a motor vehicle without consent-party to a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/obstructing.

Officials said ammunition and firearm magazines were found in the car. It is unknown if the Hyundai was stolen from Columbia County or Dane County.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.