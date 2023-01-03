ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, WI

Madison teen arrested after high-speed chase in Columbia County

By Kyle Jones
 4 days ago

DEFOREST, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Madison teen Sunday who they said led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

Just after 11 p.m., deputies received reports of people looking in cars along Arbor Valley Road north of Lodi. Two suspicious vehicles were found in the area, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox.

When deputies arrived on scene, both vehicles left and a chase ensued. Officials said both vehicles were later determined to be stolen.

Deputies followed the vehicles onto eastbound I-90/94. At one point, the suspects allegedly reached speeds of 115 mph. The chase, which spanned 15 miles, ended after the Hyundai exited onto County Highway V near Deforest and hit a light post.

Officials said the driver of the Hyundai was a 14-year-old from Madison. He was uninjured, but taken to a local hospital for clearance. He was arrested and faces charges of operating a motor vehicle without consent, operating a motor vehicle without consent-party to a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/obstructing.

Officials said ammunition and firearm magazines were found in the car. It is unknown if the Hyundai was stolen from Columbia County or Dane County.

Comments / 9

SwissGirl
4d ago

Call it what it is-Grand Theft Auto!! Not the snow-flake version as "operating a vehicle without owner's consent".

oldwhitewoman
4d ago

14. Driving a stolen vehicle Speeds up to 115mphResisting/obstructing Ammunition & magazine Drug paraphernalia. 14. Fortunate no innocent people were hurt. What do you do with an out of control 14 year old? Release him so he doesn’t miss school???

