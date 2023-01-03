ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Man with 17 stolen credit cards arrested on drug-related charges

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Broward County man was arrested on drug-related charges after MDMA, drug paraphernalia and 17 stolen credit cards were found in his possession.

James Smith, 48, was stopped by Charlotte County deputies on New Year’s Day for an illegal window tint he had on his 2009 Dodge Charger, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

During the traffic stop, deputies discovered Smith’s license was suspended. According to the report, deputies also smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

CCSO said deputies then searched the vehicle and found a red satchel with 16 stolen credit cards inside. According to CCSO, deputies also found another credit card inside his pocket.

According to the report, CCSO deputies found a bag in his trunk containing pressed pills (later identified as MDMA), a vial of unknown liquid, a pipe used for smoking methamphetamines, a container of marijuana roaches, and Xanax.

CCSO said deputies also found a small digital scale with a crystal-like substance (later identified as methamphetamine) and a pill bottle containing MDMA on it. According to the report, a safe containing assorted jewelry, two laptops and two iPads were also found in the vehicle.

According to CCSO, he has had previous arrests for trafficking methamphetamine and five convictions for driving with a suspended license or revoked.

Smith was taken to Charlotte County Jail and was released on bond, CCSO said. Smith is facing multiple charges such as known/intent unlawful possession of 5 or more identities, driving while license suspended and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.

Scum of the earth guys like him never learn he is probably doing it again right now lock him up and throw away the keys he don't deserve to be loose on the streets.

Fort Myers, FL
